Une jeune Québécoise établie à Mexico a vécu des moments de panique lorsqu’un puissant séisme de magnitude 7,1 a touché la ville mardi après-midi.
Originaire de Sorel-Tracy, Mélissa Plante était en train de passer une audition quand les murs du bâtiment où elle se trouvait se sont mis à trembler.
«Je l’ai senti très fort (...) Le bâtiment a vraiment beaucoup "shaké" mais on dirait que je n’étais pas capable de réaliser ce qui se passait vraiment», a-t-elle expliqué en entrevue à tvanouvelles.ca.
«C’est une de mes amies qui vit avec moi qui m’a prise par le bras en me disant "viens-t’en vite Mélissa". Elle criait. Là j’ai réalisé parce que tout le monde criait et se bousculait pour sortir.»
La jeune femme a précisé que les murs tremblaient «tellement» que personne ne se sentait en sécurité.
«C’est comme si tout pouvait s’effondrer sur nous.»
Elle s’est donc réfugiée dans la rue comme beaucoup de résidents de Mexico.
«C’était le chaos total dans la ville (...) On était dans la rue, on pleurait, on était en panique, on ne savait pas quoi faire, on courait partout», a-t-elle dit.
«Mais on est resté dans la rue parce c’était plus sécuritaire (...) On était dans le milieu de la rue. Tout le monde se bousculait d’ailleurs pour être dans le centre, loin des arbres et des bâtisses. On est resté là un moment.»
Mme Plante, qui ne sent plus en sécurité dans son logement et qui faisait ses valises pour quitter la ville mardi soir, s’est par ailleurs dite impressionnée par la vitesse de réaction des autorités.
«La police, je ne sais pas d’où elle est sortie, mais elle est arrivée super vite. Les ambulances étaient aussi vraiment partout, partout, partout», a-t-elle fait savoir.
«J’ai vu beaucoup de bâtiments effondrés, il doit y avoir beaucoup de morts sous les gravats.»