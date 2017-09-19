Pas de Canadien blessé pour le moment à Mexico

Le gouvernement canadien a indiqué, mardi soir, que le tremblement de terre qui a secoué Mexico mardi n’aurait pas fait de victime canadienne.
«Selon les informations reçues jusqu’à maintenant, aucun Canadien n’a été blessé», a indiqué la ministre des Affaires étrangères, Chrystia Freeland, dans un communiqué.
«Les Canadiens partagent la douleur profonde des gens du Mexique qui ont été sévèrement éprouvés par des catastrophes naturelles lors des dernières semaines», a ajouté la ministre, en offrant ses «plus sincères condoléances aux familles et amis en deuil».
AFP-
AFP-
AFP-
AFP-
AFP-
AFP-
AFP-
AFP-
AFP-
AFP-
AFPA building severely damaged by a powerful quake in Mexico City on September 19, 2017. A devastating quake in Mexico on Tuesday killed more than 100 people, according to official tallies, with a preliminary 30 deaths recorded in the capital where rescue efforts were still going on. / AFP PHOTO / ALFREDO ESTRELLA
AFPRescuers, firefighters, policemen, soldiers and volunteers desperately remove rubble and debris from a flattened building in search of survivors after a powerful quake in Mexico City on September 19, 2017. A devastating quake in Mexico on Tuesday killed more than 100 people, according to official tallies, with a preliminary 30 deaths recorded in the capital where rescue efforts were still going on. / AFP PHOTO / YURI CORTEZ
AFPRescuers and volunteers remove rubble and debris from a flattened building in search of survivors after a powerful quake in Mexico City on September 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake shook Mexico City on Tuesday, causing panic among the megalopolis' 20 million inhabitants on the 32nd anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.1 while Mexico's Seismological Institute said it measured 6.8 on its scale. The institute said the quake's epicenter was seven kilometers west of Chiautla de Tapia, in the neighboring state of Puebla. / AFP PHOTO / VICTOR CRUZ
Mme Freeland a ajouté que le Canada se tient prêt à envoyer de l’aide au Mexique si le pays en fait la demande.
Un bilan provisoire publié par le gouvernement mexicain mardi soir indiquait qu’au moins 138 personnes ont péri au cours du séisme de magnitude 7,1, qui est survenu près de la capitale Mexico.
Le Mexique a été durement touché par les catastrophes naturelles ces dernières semaines. Notamment, un autre séisme survenu il y a à peine une semaine et demie a fait plus de 90 morts dans le sud du pays. Au même moment, l’ouragan Katia a fait au moins deux victimes en frappant la côte Est du Mexique.
Les Canadiens qui auraient besoin d’une aide consulaire peuvent entrer en contact avec le gouvernement par téléphone au 1 613 996-8885 ou à l’aide de l’adresse courriel sos@international.gc.ca.