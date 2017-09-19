Un séisme de magnitude 7,1 secoue le Mexique

Un séisme de magnitude 7,1 a secoué mardi Mexico, provoquant des scènes de panique dans cette mégapole de 20 millions d'habitants, 32 ans jour pour jour après le puissant tremblement de terre de 1985 qui avait fait plus de 10 000 morts.
Selon le centre géologique américain USGS, l'épicentre de ce séisme se situait dans l'État de Puebla (centre), proche de la capitale, à 51 km de profondeur.
«Je suis bouleversée, je n'arrive pas à m'arrêter de pleurer, c'est le même cauchemar qu'en 1985», a déclaré à l'AFP Georgina Sanchez, 52 ans, en pleurs sur une place de Mexico.
«C'était assez fort. Les bâtiments ont commencé à bouger...Les gens étaient très nerveux. J'ai vu une femme qui s'est évanouie. Les gens étaient en train de courir», a témoigné un peu plus loin, Alfredo Aguilar, 43 ans.
Dans le quartier central de la Roma, au moins un immeuble était effondré, a constaté l'AFP.
-
AFPPeople remove debris of a building which collapsed after a quake rattled Mexico City on September 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake shook Mexico City on Tuesday, causing panic among the megalopolis' 20 million inhabitants on the 32nd anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.1 while Mexico's Seismological Institute said it measured 6.8 on its scale. The institute said the quake's epicenter was seven kilometers west of Chiautla de Tapia, in the neighboring state of Puebla. / AFP PHOTO / Alfredo ESTRELLA
-
-
AFPPeople stand at a building which collapsed after a quake rattled Mexico City on September 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake shook Mexico City on Tuesday, causing panic among the megalopolis' 20 million inhabitants on the 32nd anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.1 while Mexico's Seismological Institute said it measured 6.8 on its scale. The institute said the quake's epicenter was seven kilometers west of Chiautla de Tapia, in the neighboring state of Puebla. / AFP PHOTO / Ronaldo SCHEMIDT
-
AFPA woman is assisted after a quake rattled Mexico City on September 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake shook Mexico City on Tuesday, causing panic among the megalopolis' 20 million inhabitants on the 32nd anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.1 while Mexico's Seismological Institute said it measured 6.8 on its scale. The institute said the quake's epicenter was seven kilometers west of Chiautla de Tapia, in the neighboring state of Puebla. / AFP PHOTO / Yuri CORTEZ
-
-
AFPA woman is assisted after being injured during a quake in Mexico City on September 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake shook Mexico City on Tuesday, causing panic among the megalopolis' 20 million inhabitants on the 32nd anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.1 while Mexico's Seismological Institute said it measured 6.8 on its scale. The institute said the quake's epicenter was seven kilometers west of Chiautla de Tapia, in the neighboring state of Puebla. / AFP PHOTO / Omar TORRES
-
-
-
-
Mardi matin, les autorités avaient organisé un exercice de simulation à destination de la population.
L'aéroport international de Mexico a annoncé sur son compte Twitter la suspension de son activité.
«On nous rapporte des immeubles endommagés», a tweeté le gouverneur de l'État de Puebla, Tony Gali.
En septembre 1985, un tremblement de terre de 8.1 avait dévasté une grande partie de la capitale et fait plus de 10 000 morts.
Depuis cette tragédie, les autorités mexicaines ont durci les réglementations pour la construction et développé un système d'alerte à l'aide de capteurs situés sur les côtes.