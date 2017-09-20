Porto Rico craint la «dévastation» après le passage de l'ouragan Maria

AFP

This image obtained from the NASA's GOES Project shows Hurricane Jose (top) and Hurricane Maria on September 20, 2017, at 1145UTC. Maria made landfall on Puerto Rico on Wednesday, pummeling the US territory after already killing at least two people on its passage through the Caribbean. The US National Hurricane Center warned of "large and destructive waves" as Maria came ashore near Yabucoa on the southeast coast / AFP PHOTO / NASA/GOES Project / Jose ROMERO / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NASA/GOES Project" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS