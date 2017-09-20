Porto Rico craint la «dévastation» après le passage de l'ouragan Maria

MISE À JOUR À 14h35 - Maria qui a fait d’importants dommages à Porto Rico est rétrogradé en ouragan de catégorie 3
L'ouragan Maria a causé d'importants dommages à Porto Rico, frappé mercredi de plein fouet par le plus puissant ouragan de l'histoire de ce territoire américain, et qui a déjà semé la dévastation sur l'île de La Dominique, avec laquelle les communications sont très difficiles.
La dévastation est «pratiquement absolue» a déclaré la maire de San Juan, Carmen Yulin Cruz, à des journalistes dans un refuge de la ville, ajoutant que «de nombreuses parties de San Juan sont complètement inondées».
«Notre vie telle que nous l'avons connue a changé», a-t-elle souligné.
L'oeil de cet ouragan «extrêmement dangereux», qui oscille entre catégorie 4 et 5 (le maximum) et engendre des vents soufflant jusqu'à 240 km/h, a touché terre près de Yabucoa, dans le sud-est de Porto-Rico, vers 06H15 locales (10H15 GMT), a indiqué le Centre américain des ouragans (NHC).
Le gouverneur de Porto Rico, Ricardo Rossello, a dit avoir demandé au président Donald Trump de déclarer l'état de catastrophe sur l'île, un territoire associé aux Etats-Unis sous un statut d'Etat libre.
«C'est la tempête la plus dévastatrice du siècle ou de l'histoire moderne (...). Qui sait ce que seront les dégâts», a-t-il déclaré mercredi matin sur la chaîne CNN, disant craindre des dommages bien plus importants que ceux causés par l'ouragan Irma, il y a à peine dix jours.
Les résidents de la capitale San Juan se sont abrités dans les cages d'escaliers, derrière des murs épais, tandis que des trombes d'eaux et des vents déchaînés déferlaient à l'extérieur, arrachant et emportant des arbres qui tombaient sur des véhicules.
Le cyclone se déplace actuellement sur le nord de Porto Rico, en direction du nord-ouest à 12 km/h et devrait passer ensuite au nord de la République dominicaine.
Depuis lundi, Maria traverse les Caraïbes déjà mises à mal par l'ouragan Irma, en apportant son lot d'inondations, de toits et arbres arrachés, de coupures d'électricité.
Maria a déferlé mardi sur l'île de La Dominique et l'étendue des dégâts reste encore incertaine, même si plusieurs victimes sont à craindre, ont annoncé mercredi les autorités régionales.
L'Agence de gestion des catastrophes des Caraïbes (CDEMA), basée à la Barbade, faisait état mercredi «d'au moins six personnes tuées» sur la base d'informations de radios amateurs locales.
Les communications avec l'île sont très difficiles et au moins deux missions de secours ont dû être avortées en raison des vents violents.
Des images aériennes de l'AFP montrent une partie de La Dominique jonchée de débris, notamment de toitures arrachées. Un vol de reconnaissance a permis au CDEMA d'estimer les dommages à «70-80% des constructions» selon son directeur, Ronald Jackson.
Sur Sainte-Croix, une des Îles Vierges américaines, des rafales ont soufflé à 220 km/h, selon le NHC. Mais dès mardi soir, le vent y était «déjà très violent et intense», expliquait une habitante, Coral Megahy, 31 ans, disant «entendre des débris voler».
Sur Saint John, autre Île Vierge américaine encore sonnée par le passage d'Irma, ce nouvel ouragan a plié les arbres et engendré des dégâts matériels, sans victime recensée à ce stade.
Un couvre-feu a été instauré dans les Îles Vierges britanniques, «extrêmement vulnérables», selon le Premier ministre Orlando Smith, après Irma qui y a fait 9 morts. Plus de 1.300 militaires britanniques ont depuis été déployés dans les Caraïbes.
Mais, malgré les craintes, «il semble que les Îles Vierges britanniques ne seront pas aussi durement touchées que précédemment», a estimé mercredi sur la BBC le secrétaire d'Etat britannique aux Affaires étrangères, Alan Duncan.
L'ouragan Maria avait auparavant frappé les Antilles françaises, notamment la Guadeloupe où au moins deux personnes sont mortes et deux autres sont portées disparues.
Maria semble aussi avoir épargné l'île franco-néerlandaise de Saint-Martin, où Irma a fait 15 morts: «à ce stade, rien d'alarmant», indiquait mercredi matin la ministre française des Outre-mer Annick Girardin, qui se trouve en Guadeloupe.
«Nous avons eu du vent et des pluies mais comparé à Irma, ce fut une brise», a relativisé Gordon Snow, rédacteur en chef du Daily Herald de Saint Maarten (partie néerlandaise) sur Paradise FM.
Les autorités françaises locales ont abaissé mercredi le niveau d'alerte, maximal la veille, à Saint-Martin et Saint-Barthélemy.
Le président français Emmanuel Macron a affirmé mardi que «ces ouragans sont une des conséquences directes du réchauffement climatique», déplorant la décision américaine de sortir de l'accord de Paris sur le climat.
Depuis New York, Jovenel Moïse, le président de Haïti qui se prépare aussi au passage de l'ouragan, a également incriminé le changement climatique: «Nous, les pays de la Caraïbe, ne sommes pas les grands émetteurs de gaz à effet de serre mais aujourd'hui, nous payons les pots cassés».