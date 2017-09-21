EN IMAGES | Maria anéantit Porto Rico et souffle sur Punta Cana

***Voyez ci-dessus des images de la dévastation à Porto Rico***
L'ouragan Maria a «anéanti» Porto Rico, a affirmé jeudi le président américain Donald Trump après avoir décrété l'état de catastrophe naturelle sur l'île caribéenne qui se prépare à affronter des inondations potentiellement «catastrophiques».
Maria, oscillant entre les catégories 4 et 5 lorsqu'il a touché Porto Rico, laisse derrière lui d'innombrables toitures arrachées, des immeubles détruits et des villes sous l'eau.
Des dizaines de milliers de personnes se sont réfugiées dans des centres d'accueil.
AFPA resident of the Puerto Nuevo neighbourhood walks past a damaged building after the passage of Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 20, 2017. Maria slammed into Puerto Rico on, cutting power on most of the US territory as terrified residents hunkered down in the face of the island's worst storm in living memory. After leaving a deadly trail of destruction on a string of smaller Caribbean islands, Maria made landfall on Puerto Rico's southeast coast around daybreak, packing winds of around 150mph (240kph). / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
AFPTOPSHOT - A woman pushes her kids as members of the military help remove damaged boats after the passage of hurricane Irma and Maria in Orient Bay, St. Martin, on September 20, 2017. After killing at least nine people in the Caribbean, Maria slammed into Puerto Rico's southeast coast at daybreak before churning across the US territory which is home to 3.4 million. / AFP PHOTO / Helene Valenzuela
«C'est vraiment notre pire expérience d'un ouragan», a affirmé à l'AFP Kim Neis. «Aucun de ceux que nous avons subis n'était aussi intense», a expliqué une Américaine vivant sur l'île depuis trente ans. Autour de San Juan, la capitale, plusieurs dizaines de familles ont dû fuir pendant la nuit la montée des eaux. Une vidéo diffusée sur les réseaux sociaux par une résidente du quartier de Toa Baja montre les flots atteignant le deuxième étage de sa maison.
«Nous sommes pris au piège, Dieu ne nous aide pas, nous ne pouvons rien faire», déplore cette femme. «Nous ne pouvons pas grimper (sur le toit) à cause du vent, regardez les vagues d'eau», lance-t-elle.
Punta Cana
L'ouragan, désormais classé en catégorie 3 (sur une échelle de 5), est passé à plus de 80 km au nord de Punta Cana, région touristique très prisée des québécois.
La tempête cyclonique a soufflé ses vents de près de 185 km/h sur une partie de la République dominicain vers 6 heures du matin, selon la NOAA.
AFPPicture of signs of a station knocked down by strongs winds of Hurricane Maria in Punta Cana, in the eastermost tip of the Dominican Republic as the hurricane passes just north of the La Espanola island the country shares with Haiti, on September 21, 2017. After cutting a devastating path across Puerto Rico, the now Category Three storm, packing 115 mile (185 kilometre) per hour winds, is passing north of the Dominican Republic as it moves toward the Turks and Caicos Islands, according to the US National Hurricane Centre. / AFP PHOTO / Erika SANTELICES
Des vents de 93 km/h ont été enregistrés à Punta Cana, une forte houle, des débordements côtiers et des inondations ont été rapportées.
La forte pluie a provoqué des inondations et les débris emportés par les flots ont rendu certains quartiers inaccessibles.