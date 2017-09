Espion nord-coréen, il veut rentrer chez lui avant de mourir

AFP

In a photo taken August 22, 2017, former North Korean spy Seo Ok-Ryol looks at a fan decorated with messages from supporters as he sits in his home in Gwangju. The spy was condemned to death twice and spent three decades in prison, most of it in solitary confinement. Now aged 90, the only thing Seo Ok-Ryol wants to do before he dies is go home -- to North Korea. / AFP PHOTO / Ed JONES / TO GO WITH SKorea-NKorea-espionage-crime-diplomacy,FEATURE by Park Chan-Kyong