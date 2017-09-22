Pyongyang, 15h: le silence de la foule face à la télévision officielle

La foule, soudain, devient silencieuse et retient son souffle quand l'écran géant à l'extérieur de la gare principale de Pyongyang noircit. Il est 15h: le régime va faire une annonce.
Il y a là des travailleurs, des étudiants en uniforme gris, des familles qui sortent de la gare avec leurs bagages, des femmes qui s'abritent sous des parapluies du soleil encore dur de cette fin d'été.
Pendant quelques minutes, tous fixent religieusement le grand écran.
«La foi du révolutionnaire est immuable, même dans la mort», rappelle d'abord un message sur fond rouge.
On peut compter sur la Télévision centrale coréenne quand il s'agit de célébrer les oeuvres du Leader suprême, comme Kim Jong-Un est connu en République populaire et démocratique de Corée (RPDC), le nom officiel de la Corée du Nord.
Mais vendredi matin, le Rodong Sinmun, organe officiel du Parti des travailleurs au pouvoir, et l'agence officielle KCNA avaient déjà rapporté la cinglante envolée de M. Kim contre Donald Trump, le «gâteux américain mentalement dérangé», après les menaces de ce dernier à la tribune de l'ONU.
Alors sur la place de la gare, l'attente du téléspectateur était élevée.
Présentatrice favorite du régime
C'est alors qu'est apparue la présentatrice favorite du régime, la septuagénaire Ri Chun-Hee, celle qu'on mobilise pour les grands événements, qu'il s'agisse des essais nucléaires ou des décès dans la dynastie des Kim.
Cette fois, pas d'annonce. Elle a simplement lu la déclaration de Kim Jong-Un, avec en fond une photo du dirigeant à son bureau du Comité central du Parti des travailleurs.
«Un chien effrayé aboie plus fort encore», lit Mme Ri, alors que la foule grossit pour atteindre plusieurs centaines de personnes près de la gare. Le dirigeant nord-coréen explique dans son texte que Donald Trump paiera «cher» pour avoir menacé la Corée du Nord de «destruction totale».
Sur l'image derrière la présentatrice, Kim Jong-Un, assis à son bureau, fixe l'appareil photo, un micro devant lui, une feuille de papier dans les mains.
Contrairement à la plupart des déclarations à la télévision, qui tendent à se concentrer sur les gouvernements plus que sur les personnes, celle-ci tranche par sa condamnation directe du président, le qualifiant de «néophyte en politique» ou encore d'«hérétique».
-
AFPTOPSHOT - Spectators listen to a television news brodcast of a statement by North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, before a public television screen outside the central railway station in Pyongyang on September 22, 2017. US President Donald Trump is "mentally deranged" and will "pay dearly" for his threat to destroy North Korea, Kim Jong-Un said on September 22, as his foreign minister hinted the regime may explode a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean. / AFP PHOTO / Ed JONES
-
AFPTOPSHOT - This picture taken on September 21, 2017 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 22 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un delivering a statement in Pyongyan as regards to a speech made by the president of the United States of America at the UN General Assembly. US President Donald Trump is "mentally deranged" and will "pay dearly" for his threat to destroy North Korea, Kim Jong-Un said, in an unprecedented personal attack published hours after Washington vowed tougher sanctions over Pyongyang's nuclear programme. / AFP PHOTO / KCNA VIA KNS / STR / / AFP PHOTO / KCNA VIA KNS / STR / SOUTH KOREA OUT / REPUBLIC OF KOREA OUT ---EDITORS NOTE--- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPTOPSHOT - Spectators listen to a television news brodcast of a statment by North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, before a public television screen outside the central railway station in Pyongyang on September 22, 2017. US President Donald Trump is "mentally deranged" and will "pay dearly" for his threat to destroy North Korea, Kim Jong-Un said on September 22, as his foreign minister hinted the regime may explode a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean. / AFP PHOTO / Ed JONES
-
AFPA general view shows apartment buildings and the city skyline of Pyongyang on September 22, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ed JONES
-
AFPA general view shows apartment buildings and the city skyline of Pyongyang on September 22, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ed JONES
-
AFPA woman stands at a street-side flower stall in Pyongyang on September 22, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ed JONES
-
AFPA general view shows apartment buildings and the city skyline of Pyongyang on September 22, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ed JONES
-
AFPPedestrians pass a fruit vendor through an alleyway in Pyongyang on September 22, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ed JONES
-
AFPPeople sit in a public square in Pyongyang on September 22, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ed JONES
-
AFPA general view shows apartment buildings and the city skyline of Pyongyang on September 22, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ed JONES
-
AFPSpectators gather around an AFP interview following a television news brodcast of a statement by North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, before a public television screen outside the central railway station in Pyongyang on September 22, 2017. US President Donald Trump is "mentally deranged" and will "pay dearly" for his threat to destroy North Korea, Kim Jong-Un said on September 22, as his foreign minister hinted the regime may explode a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean. / AFP PHOTO / Ed JONES
-
AFPSpectators gather to watch a television news brodcast of a statement delivered by North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, before a public television screen outside the central railway station in Pyongyang on September 22, 2017. US President Donald Trump is "mentally deranged" and will "pay dearly" for his threat to destroy North Korea, Kim Jong-Un said on September 22, as his foreign minister hinted the regime may explode a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean. / AFP PHOTO / Ed JONES
-
AFPSpectators listen to a television news brodcast of a statement by North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, before a public television screen outside the central railway station in Pyongyang on September 22, 2017. US President Donald Trump is "mentally deranged" and will "pay dearly" for his threat to destroy North Korea, Kim Jong-Un said on September 22, as his foreign minister hinted the regime may explode a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean. / AFP PHOTO / Ed JONES
-
AFPA man crosses a street outside the central railway station in Pyongyang on September 22, 2017. US President Donald Trump is "mentally deranged" and will "pay dearly" for his threat to destroy North Korea, Kim Jong-Un said on September 22, as his foreign minister hinted the regime may explode a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean. / AFP PHOTO / Ed JONES
-
AFPA woman walks past images showing North Korean missile test launches on display outside the central railway station in Pyongyang on September 22, 2017. US President Donald Trump is "mentally deranged" and will "pay dearly" for his threat to destroy North Korea, Kim Jong-Un said on September 22, as his foreign minister hinted the regime may explode a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean. / AFP PHOTO / Ed JONES
-
AFPSpectators gather to watch a television news brodcast of a statement delivered by North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, before a public television screen outside the central railway station in Pyongyang on September 22, 2017. US President Donald Trump is "mentally deranged" and will "pay dearly" for his threat to destroy North Korea, Kim Jong-Un said on September 22, as his foreign minister hinted the regime may explode a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean. / AFP PHOTO / Ed JONES
-
AFPPeople walk past images showing North Korean missile test launches on display outside the central railway station in Pyongyang on September 22, 2017. US President Donald Trump is "mentally deranged" and will "pay dearly" for his threat to destroy North Korea, Kim Jong-Un said Friday, as his foreign minister hinted the regime may explode a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean. / AFP PHOTO / Ed JONES
-
AFPSpectators listen to a television news brodcast of a statement by North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, before a public television screen outside the central railway station in Pyongyang on September 22, 2017. US President Donald Trump is "mentally deranged" and will "pay dearly" for his threat to destroy North Korea, Kim Jong-Un said on September 22, as his foreign minister hinted the regime may explode a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean. / AFP PHOTO / Ed JONES
-
AFPPeople walk past images showing North Korean missile test launches on display outside the central railway station in Pyongyang on September 22, 2017. US President Donald Trump is "mentally deranged" and will "pay dearly" for his threat to destroy North Korea, Kim Jong-Un said on September 22, as his foreign minister hinted the regime may explode a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean. / AFP PHOTO / Ed JONES
-
AFPSpectators gather to watch a television news brodcast of a statement delivered by North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, before a public television screen outside the central railway station in Pyongyang on September 22, 2017. US President Donald Trump is "mentally deranged" and will "pay dearly" for his threat to destroy North Korea, Kim Jong-Un said on September 22, as his foreign minister hinted the regime may explode a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean. / AFP PHOTO / Ed JONES
-
AFPSpectators listen to a television news brodcast of a statment by North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, before a public television screen outside the central railway station in Pyongyang on September 22, 2017. US President Donald Trump is "mentally deranged" and will "pay dearly" for his threat to destroy North Korea, Kim Jong-Un said on September 22, as his foreign minister hinted the regime may explode a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean. / AFP PHOTO / Ed JONES
-
AFPA girl leans on a lamp post as she listens to a television news brodcast of a statement by North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, before a public television screen outside the central railway station in Pyongyang on September 22, 2017. US President Donald Trump is "mentally deranged" and will "pay dearly" for his threat to destroy North Korea, Kim Jong-Un said on September 22, as his foreign minister hinted the regime may explode a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean. / AFP PHOTO / Ed JONES
-
AFPSpectators gather to watch a public news brodcast of a statement by North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, before a public television screen outside the central railway station in Pyongyang on September 22, 2017. US President Donald Trump is "mentally deranged" and will "pay dearly" for his threat to destroy North Korea, Kim Jong-Un said on September 22, as his foreign minister hinted the regime may explode a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean. / AFP PHOTO / Ed JONES
-
AFPSpectators gather to watch a television news brodcast of a statement delivered by North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, before a public television screen outside the central railway station in Pyongyang on September 22, 2017. US President Donald Trump is "mentally deranged" and will "pay dearly" for his threat to destroy North Korea, Kim Jong-Un said on September 22, as his foreign minister hinted the regime may explode a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean. / AFP PHOTO / Ed JONES
-
AFPSpectators gather to watch a television news brodcast of a statement delivered by North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, before a public television screen outside the central railway station in Pyongyang on September 22, 2017. US President Donald Trump is "mentally deranged" and will "pay dearly" for his threat to destroy North Korea, Kim Jong-Un said on September 22, as his foreign minister hinted the regime may explode a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean. / AFP PHOTO / Ed JONES
-
AFPSpectators gather around retiree Ryu Ri Hwa as she speaks to AFP following a publicly televised news brodcast of a statement by North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, outside the central railway station in Pyongyang on September 22, 2017. US President Donald Trump is "mentally deranged" and will "pay dearly" for his threat to destroy North Korea, Kim Jong-Un said on September 22, as his foreign minister hinted the regime may explode a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean. / AFP PHOTO / Ed JONES
-
AFPSpectators listen to a television news brodcast of a statement by North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, before a public television screen outside the central railway station in Pyongyang on September 22, 2017. US President Donald Trump is "mentally deranged" and will "pay dearly" for his threat to destroy North Korea, Kim Jong-Un said on September 22, as his foreign minister hinted the regime may explode a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean. / AFP PHOTO / Ed JONES
-
AFPSpectators gather around retiree Ryu Ri Hwa as she speaks to AFP following a publicly televised news brodcast of a statement by North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, outside the central railway station in Pyongyang on September 22, 2017. US President Donald Trump is "mentally deranged" and will "pay dearly" for his threat to destroy North Korea, Kim Jong-Un said on September 22, as his foreign minister hinted the regime may explode a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean. / AFP PHOTO / Ed JONES
-
AFPA man listens to a television news brodcast of a statement by North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, before a public television screen outside the central railway station in Pyongyang on September 22, 2017. US President Donald Trump is "mentally deranged" and will "pay dearly" for his threat to destroy North Korea, Kim Jong-Un said on September 22, as his foreign minister hinted the regime may explode a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean. / AFP PHOTO / Ed JONES
-
AFPSpectators gather to watch a public news brodcast of a statement by North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, before a public television screen outside the central railway station in Pyongyang on September 22, 2017. US President Donald Trump is "mentally deranged" and will "pay dearly" for his threat to destroy North Korea, Kim Jong-Un said on September 22, as his foreign minister hinted the regime may explode a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean. / AFP PHOTO / Ed JONES
-
AFPPeople watch a television news screen showing a picture of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un delivering a statement in Pyongyang, at a railway station in Seoul on September 22, 2017. US President Donald Trump is "mentally deranged" and will "pay dearly" for his threat to destroy North Korea, Kim Jong-Un said on September 22, as his foreign minister hinted the regime may explode a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean. / AFP PHOTO / JUNG Yeon-Je
-
AFPPeople watch a television news screen showing a picture of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un delivering a statement in Pyongyang, at a railway station in Seoul on September 22, 2017. US President Donald Trump is "mentally deranged" and will "pay dearly" for his threat to destroy North Korea, Kim Jong-Un said on September 22, as his foreign minister hinted the regime may explode a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean. / AFP PHOTO / JUNG Yeon-Je
-
AFPPeople watch a television news screen showing a picture of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un delivering a statement in Pyongyang, at a railway station in Seoul on September 22, 2017. US President Donald Trump is "mentally deranged" and will "pay dearly" for his threat to destroy North Korea, Kim Jong-Un said on September 22, as his foreign minister hinted the regime may explode a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean. / AFP PHOTO / JUNG Yeon-Je
-
AFPPeople watch a television news screen showing a picture of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un delivering a statement in Pyongyang, at a railway station in Seoul on September 22, 2017. US President Donald Trump is "mentally deranged" and will "pay dearly" for his threat to destroy North Korea, Kim Jong-Un said on September 22, as his foreign minister hinted the regime may explode a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean. / AFP PHOTO / JUNG Yeon-Je
-
AFPA man watches a television news screen showing a picture of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un delivering a statement in Pyongyang, at a railway station in Seoul on September 22, 2017. US President Donald Trump is "mentally deranged" and will "pay dearly" for his threat to destroy North Korea, Kim Jong-Un said on September 22, as his foreign minister hinted the regime may explode a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean. / AFP PHOTO / JUNG Yeon-Je
-
AFPThis picture taken on September 21, 2017 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 22 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un delivering a statement in Pyongyan as regards to a speech made by the president of the United States of America at the UN General Assembly. US President Donald Trump is "mentally deranged" and will "pay dearly" for his threat to destroy North Korea, Kim Jong-Un said, in an unprecedented personal attack published hours after Washington vowed tougher sanctions over Pyongyang's nuclear programme. / AFP PHOTO / KCNA VIA KNS / STR / / AFP PHOTO / KCNA VIA KNS / STR / SOUTH KOREA OUT / REPUBLIC OF KOREA OUT ---EDITORS NOTE--- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPImages showing North Korean missile test launches are displayed in Pyongyang on September 22, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ED JONES
«Trump a rendu le monde nerveux avec ses menaces et son chantage contre tous les pays du monde», attaque M. Kim. «Il est inapte à assurer le commandement suprême d'un pays, et il est certainement un voyou et un gangster qui aime jouer avec le feu, plutôt qu'un homme politique.»
Kim Jong Un a beau être un des dirigeants les plus jeunes au monde et être deux fois plus jeune que Donald Trump, il a une plus longue expérience du pouvoir puisqu'il est aux commandes de la Corée du Nord depuis six ans.
Et «c'est comme s'il l'avait pris de haut en lui expliquant qu'il ne pouvait parler ainsi aux Nations unies», a expliqué John Delury, de l'Université Yonsei à Séoul.
Pour son public à Pyongyang, c'était forcément inspirant.
Arme nucléaire
D'autant que du fait de l'interdiction stricte de toute publication étrangère en Corée du Nord, seules les informations approuvées par le régime ont cours. Or celui-ci s'efforce sans relâche d'ancrer dans la population l'idée que le pays risque à tout moment d'être envahi par les forces américaines et doit, par conséquent, développer son arsenal nucléaire pour se protéger.
«Nous n'avons plus besoin de mots», affirme Kim Kwang-Hyok, un ouvrier du bâtiment, en serrant le poing après avoir écouté la déclaration télévisée. «Il faut traiter ce chien fou à coups de bâton.»
Les Nord-Coréens rencontrés à Pyongyang n'expriment en tant normal que des avis partagés par le régime quand ils parlent aux médias étrangers.
Ryu Ri Hwa, 74 ans, ressent une «colère indescriptible».
«Nous avons l'arme nucléaire donc je suis très confiante. Nous pouvons gagner 100 fois, 1.000 fois la guerre tant que nous avons notre leader», dit-elle.
«Trump est un fou, un fou, un fou qui ne sait rien.»