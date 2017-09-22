Pyongyang, 15h: le silence de la foule face à la télévision officielle

AFP

TOPSHOT - This picture taken on September 21, 2017 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 22 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un delivering a statement in Pyongyan as regards to a speech made by the president of the United States of America at the UN General Assembly. US President Donald Trump is "mentally deranged" and will "pay dearly" for his threat to destroy North Korea, Kim Jong-Un said, in an unprecedented personal attack published hours after Washington vowed tougher sanctions over Pyongyang's nuclear programme. / AFP PHOTO / KCNA VIA KNS / STR / / AFP PHOTO / KCNA VIA KNS / STR / SOUTH KOREA OUT / REPUBLIC OF KOREA OUT ---EDITORS NOTE--- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS