Ouragans dans les Caraïbes: où aller maintenant?

AFP

Picture of the empty counters at the airport of Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic, where flights have been suspended or cancelled as Hurricane Maria approaches on September 20, 2017. Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico on Wednesday, cutting power on most of the US territory as terrified residents hunkered down in the face of the island's worst storm in living memory. The US and British Virgin Islands -- still struggling to recover from the devastation of Irma -- are also on alert, along with the Turks and Caicos Islands and parts of the Dominican Republic. / AFP PHOTO / Erika SANTELICES