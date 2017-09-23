Ouragans dans les Caraïbes: où aller maintenant?

Dans les dernières semaines, les éléments se sont déchaînés sur des destinations particulièrement appréciées des touristes québécois. Où aller maintenant?
Mathieu Robert, directeur du département Croisières chez Voyage Gendron, était de passage samedi au «Québec Matin» à LCN, pour répondre à cette question.
Quelles sont les destinations prisées des Québécois qui ont été touchées?
Cuba est la destination la plus populaire qui a été touchée. Cayo Coco, il y a aussi eu un impact important. Plus globalement, la République dominicaine, le Mexique, la Jamaïque sont tout à fait intacts. Globalement, outre Cuba, Saint-Martin et quelques îles des Antilles, l’impact est relativement mineur considérant la totalité des destinations.
Quel impact ces ouragans ont-ils eu sur l’industrie touristique dans ces secteurs?
C’est un gros ralentissement. À Saint-Martin, c’est une coupure, ça a arrêté d’un coup.
Pour des îles dont l’industrie première est le tourisme, ça a un impact majeur. Ce qui me porte à croire que ça va se rétablir rapidement, étant donné qu’ils survivent à partir du tourisme, que ce soient les croisières ou le tourisme balnéaire.
Est-ce que les prix seront affectés?
C’est l’offre et la demande. Comme on a moins d’offres, les prix vont augmenter. Ça a déjà commencé à augmenter, comme au Mexique et en Jamaïque. Il y a une concentration plus forte sur ces destinations-là.
Comme voyageur, comment s’assurer que l’hôtel qu’on réserve et la plage sont en bon état?
Le conseiller en voyage a énormément de travail à faire là-dessus. Nos «tour opérateurs» nous donnent des informations. Selon la destination, ça vient au compte-goutte. Par exemple, présentement, on sait que pour Cayo Coco, tout devrait être en place dès le 1er novembre. Cuba, d’ici décembre, tout devrait être bien. Saint-Martin, ça ne sera pas avant avril l’an prochain.
Pour les croisières, le port de Porto Rico vient d’être touché. Pour d’autres, rien n’est déterminé, mais tout porte à croire que d’ici quelques semaines ou quelques mois, tout va rouvrir.
Est-ce que l’industrie des croisières bénéficie des dommages aux complexes hôteliers?
Présentement, les croisiéristes vont modifier leurs itinéraires pour passer des ^de l’est aux Caraïbes de l’ouest.
C’est une option qui est parfaite pour des gens qui se retrouvent sans vacances pour les prochaines semaines. L’option est assurée, s’il se passe quoi que ce soit d’autre : il n’y a pas d’impact sur les destinations, comme on change les itinéraires vers les endroits non touchés.