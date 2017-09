Le prince Harry devant, sa promise quelques rangs derrière

AFP

Meghan Markle, said to be Prince Harry's girlfriend, watches the opening ceremonies of the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, September 23, 2017. Since the "Suits" actress, 36, told Vanity Fair the couple are "in love" in an interview published early this month, fans and the press have been eagerly awaiting an official appearance. According to his schedule, Queen Elizabeth II's grandson plans to stay at Markle's Toronto home for the entire eight days of the Games. / AFP PHOTO / Geoff Robins