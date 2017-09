Elle reçoit le cœur d'un ancien médaillé olympique à 67 ans

AFP

Brazilian Ivonette Balthazar, 67, who was submitted to a heart transplant one year ago, hugs one of her grandchildren after participating in a three-kilometre (1.9-mile) fun run alongside Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 24, 2017. Balthazar got her heart from Stefan Henze, 35, a German Olympic canoeing team coach and winner of silver in the 2004 Athens Olympics, who died in a car accident. The red heart-shaped sigh she wears on her chest reads "I have a transplanted heart". / AFP PHOTO / Mauro PIMENTEL / TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY SEBASTIAN SMITH