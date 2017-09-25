Le gouverneur de Porto Rico craint une «crise humanitaire»

AFP

TOPSHOT - An Inhabitant of the Puerto Nuevo neighborhood walks through flood water during the passage of Hurricane Maria, in the neightborhood Puerto Nuevo, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 20, 2017. Maria slammed into Puerto Rico on Wednesday, cutting power on most of the US territory as terrified residents hunkered down in the face of the island's worst storm in living memory. After leaving a deadly trail of destruction on a string of smaller Caribbean islands, Maria made landfall on Puerto Rico's southeast coast around daybreak, packing winds of around 150mph (240kph). / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL