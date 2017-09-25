Le gouverneur de Porto Rico craint une «crise humanitaire»

Le gouverneur de Porto Rico, Ricardo Rossello, a dit lundi craindre «une crise humanitaire» dans l'île si les États-Unis ne prenaient pas des «mesures immédiates» pour venir en aide au territoire américain dévasté mercredi par l'ouragan Maria.
«Si nous ne voulons pas d'une situation de crise humanitaire aux États-Unis, nous devons prendre des mesures immédiates», a-t-il assuré lors d'une conférence de presse dans la capitale San Juan.
AFPA resident of the Puerto Nuevo neighbourhood walks past a damaged building after the passage of Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 20, 2017. Maria slammed into Puerto Rico on, cutting power on most of the US territory as terrified residents hunkered down in the face of the island's worst storm in living memory. After leaving a deadly trail of destruction on a string of smaller Caribbean islands, Maria made landfall on Puerto Rico's southeast coast around daybreak, packing winds of around 150mph (240kph). / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
AFPResidents clear fallen debris after the passage of Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 20, 2017. Maria slammed into Puerto Rico on, cutting power on most of the US territory as terrified residents hunkered down in the face of the island's worst storm in living memory. After leaving a deadly trail of destruction on a string of smaller Caribbean islands, Maria made landfall on Puerto Rico's southeast coast around daybreak, packing winds of around 150mph (240kph). / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
AFPLightposts lay on the ground after being damaged in the passage of Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 20, 2017. Maria slammed into Puerto Rico on, cutting power on most of the US territory as terrified residents hunkered down in the face of the island's worst storm in living memory. After leaving a deadly trail of destruction on a string of smaller Caribbean islands, Maria made landfall on Puerto Rico's southeast coast around daybreak, packing winds of around 150mph (240kph). / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
AFPTOPSHOT - Men walk damaged trees after the passage of Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 20, 2017. Maria slammed into Puerto Rico on, cutting power on most of the US territory as terrified residents hunkered down in the face of the island's worst storm in living memory. After leaving a deadly trail of destruction on a string of smaller Caribbean islands, Maria made landfall on Puerto Rico's southeast coast around daybreak, packing winds of around 150mph (240kph). / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
AFPTOPSHOT - A woman pushes her kids as members of the military help remove damaged boats after the passage of hurricane Irma and Maria in Orient Bay, St. Martin, on September 20, 2017. After killing at least nine people in the Caribbean, Maria slammed into Puerto Rico's southeast coast at daybreak before churning across the US territory which is home to 3.4 million. / AFP PHOTO / Helene Valenzuela
AFPIsidro clears his yard of debris left by the passage of Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 20, 2017. Maria slammed into Puerto Rico on, cutting power on most of the US territory as terrified residents hunkered down in the face of the island's worst storm in living memory. After leaving a deadly trail of destruction on a string of smaller Caribbean islands, Maria made landfall on Puerto Rico's southeast coast around daybreak, packing winds of around 150mph (240kph). / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
AFPFallen trees are seen on a street after the passage of Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 20, 2017. Maria slammed into Puerto Rico on, cutting power on most of the US territory as terrified residents hunkered down in the face of the island's worst storm in living memory. After leaving a deadly trail of destruction on a string of smaller Caribbean islands, Maria made landfall on Puerto Rico's southeast coast around daybreak, packing winds of around 150mph (240kph). / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
AFPTOPSHOT - An Inhabitant of the Puerto Nuevo neighborhood walks through flood water during the passage of Hurricane Maria, in the neightborhood Puerto Nuevo, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 20, 2017. Maria slammed into Puerto Rico on Wednesday, cutting power on most of the US territory as terrified residents hunkered down in the face of the island's worst storm in living memory. After leaving a deadly trail of destruction on a string of smaller Caribbean islands, Maria made landfall on Puerto Rico's southeast coast around daybreak, packing winds of around 150mph (240kph). / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
«Si nous voulons éviter un exode, nous devons agir», a-t-il martelé, invitant le Congrès américain «à prendre rapidement des mesures». «L'ampleur de cette catastrophe est énorme», a-t-il assuré, rappelant que l'île se trouvait dans une situation économique compliquée. La dette du territoire est abyssale et dépasse les 70 milliards de dollars.
Porto Rico, où l'ouragan a fait au moins 13 morts, a fait face à des inondations, des pluies torrentielles et le réseau de télécommunications y est presque entièrement détruit.
«Nous avons beaucoup de travail à faire, nous nous rendons compte de cela», lui a répondu lors de la même conférence de presse le chef de l'Agence américaine des situations d'urgence (Fema), Brock Long. «Nous travaillons 24 heures sur 24 pour rétablir» la situation, a-t-il assuré, indiquant que la priorité était «encore de sauver des vies».
«Vous obtiendrez ce dont vous avez besoin», a assuré lors de la même rencontre Thomas Bossert, conseiller à la sécurité intérieure du président américain Donald Trump. Lui dit avoir "vu une grande dévastation" sur place.
De son côté, la Maison-Blanche a rejeté lundi les critiques sur sa réaction jugée par certains trop timorée face aux dégâts dévastateurs de Maria.
Pendant ce temps, de nombreux habitants de l'île nettoient et réparent eux-mêmes les dégâts, tandis que la vie reprend tout doucement son cours.
Certains petits commerces et restaurants, dotés de générateurs, rouvrent ainsi leurs portes, mais les files d'attente sont encore longues devant les quelques supermarchés et stations-service ouverts, alors que l'essence, l'eau et la glace sont rationnées.
"Beaucoup de maisons n'ont plus de toit, et de nombreux arbres et poteaux électriques sont au sol», décrit Angel Marcano, un travailleur social de 45 ans du quartier populaire de La Perla, celui-là même où le clip du tube planétaire "Despacito", interprété par le chanteur portoricain Luis Fonsi, a été tourné.
«J'ai eu peur, je me suis inquiété, j'ai perdu mon sang froid, mais maintenant il faut se remonter les manches et travailler pour remettre le quartier et les communautés en état», a-t-il conclu.