Ils bravent le danger pour sauver des animaux menacés par un volcan

AFP

This photograph taken on September 29, 2017 shows an NGO worker carrying a sick monkey after they sedated and prepared to evacuate it from a villager's house in Sideman, an area close to Mount Agung in Karangasem Regency on the Indonesian resort island of Bali. Volunteers are risking their lives to save tens of thousands of animals left at the mercy of a rumbling volcano on the tourist island of Bali, making perilous trips into the red zone to relocate them. / AFP PHOTO / BAY ISMOYO