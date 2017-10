Machette, ennui et origami: la vie à Porto Rico une semaine après Maria

AFP

A group of homeless live under a tree next to Laguna del Condado, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 30, 2017. This group of young people during the passage of Hurricane Maria went to shelters but after a week had to return to the street. US military and emergency relief teams ramped up their aid efforts for Puerto Rico amid growing criticism of the response to the hurricanes which ripped through the Caribbean island. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL