Le bilan de la peste s’élève à 33 morts, deux universités ferment leurs portes

Doctors and nurses from The Ministry of Health and officers of the Malagasy Red Cross staff a healthcare checkpoint at the "taxi-brousse" station of Ampasapito district in Antananarivo on October 5, 2017, with the mission of informing passengers leaving Antananarivo, and to potentially detect cases suspected of plague. Madagascan authorities have ordered two universities to close temporarily as efforts intensify to halt a plague outbreak that has killed 33 people and caused widespread panic. The Indian Ocean island nation suffers annual plague outbreaks, but this year the disease has affected urban areas, triggering concern from the World Health Organization (WHO). / AFP PHOTO / RIJASOLO