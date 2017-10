Collision d’une rare violence entre un train et un autobus

AFP

The wreckage of a passenger bus is seen near railway tracks after it was hit by a train at a level crossing near the town of Pokrov, some 110 kilometres (70 miles) east of the Russian capital. At least 16 people were killed on October 6, 2017 when a train slammed into a bus that had broken down on a level crossing east of Moscow, authorities said. / AFP PHOTO / Andrei BORODULIN