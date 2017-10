Taxis-volants, robots policiers, drones: Dubaï se voit en grande ville du futur

AFP

The world's first operational police robot stands to attention near the Burj Khalifa in Downtown Dubai on May 31, 2017, as a military cannon is prepared to be fired at sunset marking the end of the fasting day for Muslims observing Ramadan. After bringing in Lamborghinis and Ferraris to patrol roads, Dubai police have enrolled a robotic officer, the first in a unit that aims to make up a quarter of the force by 2030. / AFP PHOTO / GIUSEPPE CACACE