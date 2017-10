Emma, le robot-masseuse, fait ses débuts à Singapour

AFP

In this photo taken on October 12, 2017, Singaporean physician Calista Lim Hui Min (R) takes the pulse reading of patient Elaine Low, 35, (L) before receiving a massage by a robot masseuse at the NovaHealth traditional chinese medicine (TCM) clinic in Singapore. A robot masseuse named Emma is offering Singaporeans high-tech back rubs with a gigantic metal arm and warm silicon tips which its creators say perfectly mimic the human touch. The robot, the brainchild of local startup AiTreat, began work at a clinic in the city-state this week and performs "tui na", a type of massage practised in traditional Chinese medicine. / AFP PHOTO / ROSLAN RAHMAN / TO GO WITH AFP STORY SINGAPORE-TECHNOLOGY-HEALTHCARE-OFFBEAT