Au moins 137 morts et 300 blessés dans l'attentat de Mogadiscio

Au moins 137 personnes ont été tuées et 300 blessées dans l'attentat au camion piégé mené samedi dans le centre de Mogadiscio, la capitale somalienne, a-t-on appris dimanche de source policière.
«Nous obtenons différents chiffres pour les victimes de la part des centres médicaux, mais nous avons confirmé pour l'instant 137 (morts), la plupart brûlés au point de ne pas être reconnaissables. Le bilan des morts peut être encore plus élevé, car il y a plus de 300 blessés, pour certains d'entre eux grièvement», a déclaré à l'AFP un responsable de la police, Ibrahim Mohamed.
-
AFPTOPSHOT - A man and woman look at the damages on the site of the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu, on October 14, 2017. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
AFPTOPSHOT - EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Somali soldiers patrol on the scene of the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu, on October 15, 2017. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
AFPTOPSHOT - EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Two men carry the body of a victim following the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu, on October 14, 2017. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
AFPEDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / People gather near burnt vehicles a day after a truck bomb exploded in the centre of Mogadishu on October 15, 2017. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
AFPEDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Somali security officers patrol on the scene of the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu, on October 15, 2017. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
AFPEDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / A Somali soldier stands on the scene of the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu, on October 15, 2017. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
AFPEDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / A picture taken on October 15, 2017 shows a general view of the scene of the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
AFPEDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Somali soldiers patrol on the scene of the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu, on October 15, 2017. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
AFPEDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Somali security officers patrol on the scene of the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu, on October 15, 2017. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
AFPSomali men carry the body of a victim who died in the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu, on October 15, 2017. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
AFPSomali men carry the body of a victim who died in the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu, on October 15, 2017. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
AFPEDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Somali men carry in a stretcher a man injured in the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu, on October 15, 2017. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
AFPEDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / People pull in a wheelchair a woman injured in the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu, on October 15, 2017. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
«Il est très difficile d'avoir un chiffre précis parce que les corps des morts ont été emmenés vers différents centres médicaux, et certains d'entre eux ont été enlevés directement par leurs proches pour être enterrés», a-t-il ajouté, précisant qu'il s'agissait du «pire attentat» ayant jamais frappé la Somalie.
«Ce que j'ai vu dans les hôpitaux que j'ai visités est indicible. On continue à retrouver des corps et je demande à chacun de venir aider. Les gens sont dans une situation difficile», a pour sa part déclaré le maire de Mogadiscio, Tabid Abdi Mohamed.
«Il n'y a pas de pire tragédie que quand quelqu'un vient voir le corps d'un proche décédé et ne peut pas le reconnaître», a-t-il souligné.
Cet attentat au camion piégé est survenu en milieu d'après-midi samedi sur le carrefour PK5, situé dans le district de Hodan, un quartier commercial très animé de la capitale avec ses magasins et ses hôtels.
Cet attentat n'a pas encore été revendiqué. Mais les islamistes somaliens shebab, affiliés à Al-Qaïda, lancent fréquemment des attaques et attentats-suicides dans Mogadiscio et ses environs.
Les shebab ont juré la perte du fragile gouvernement central somalien, soutenu par la communauté internationale et par les 22 000 hommes de la force de l'Union africaine (Amisom).
Ils ont été chassés de Mogadiscio en août 2011 et ont ensuite perdu l'essentiel de leurs bastions. Mais ils contrôlent toujours de vastes zones rurales d'où ils mènent des opérations de guérilla et des attentats-suicides, souvent dans la capitale, et contre des bases militaires, somaliennes ou étrangères.