Justin Trudeau condamne l'«effroyable» attentat de Mogadiscio

Le premier ministre canadien Justin Trudeau a fermement condamné dimanche l'«effroyable» attentat qui a fait au moins 220 morts en Somalie.
«Nous sommes en deuil aujourd'hui avec la communauté somalienne du Canada», a ajouté le premier ministre sur son compte Twitter.
Au moins 220 personnes ont été tuées et 300 blessées dans l'attentat au camion piégé samedi dans le centre de Mogadiscio, ce qui en fait l'attentat le plus meurtrier de l'histoire de la Somalie, selon la police.
-
AFPTOPSHOT - A man and woman look at the damages on the site of the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu, on October 14, 2017. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
AFPTOPSHOT - EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Somali soldiers patrol on the scene of the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu, on October 15, 2017. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
AFPTOPSHOT - EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Two men carry the body of a victim following the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu, on October 14, 2017. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
AFPEDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / People gather near burnt vehicles a day after a truck bomb exploded in the centre of Mogadishu on October 15, 2017. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
AFPEDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Somali security officers patrol on the scene of the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu, on October 15, 2017. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
AFPEDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / A Somali soldier stands on the scene of the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu, on October 15, 2017. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
AFPEDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / A picture taken on October 15, 2017 shows a general view of the scene of the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
AFPEDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Somali soldiers patrol on the scene of the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu, on October 15, 2017. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
AFPEDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Somali security officers patrol on the scene of the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu, on October 15, 2017. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
AFPSomali men carry the body of a victim who died in the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu, on October 15, 2017. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
AFPSomali men carry the body of a victim who died in the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu, on October 15, 2017. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
AFPEDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Somali men carry in a stretcher a man injured in the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu, on October 15, 2017. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
AFPEDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / People pull in a wheelchair a woman injured in the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu, on October 15, 2017. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
Le nombre de victimes varie selon les médias: BBC News parle de 230 victimes, tandis que selon ABC News et le Daily Mail, 276 personnes seraient mortes dans l'attentat.