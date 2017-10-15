Justin Trudeau condamne l'«effroyable» attentat de Mogadiscio

AFP

TOPSHOT - A man and woman look at the damages on the site of the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu, on October 14, 2017. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB