Au moins 358 morts dans l'attentat de Mogadiscio

L'attentat au camion piégé mené le 14 octobre dans le centre de Mogadiscio, le plus meurtrier de l'histoire de la Somalie, a fait au moins 358 morts et 228 blessés, a annoncé vendredi soir le gouvernement somalien.
«Le dernier nombre de victimes 642 (358 morts, 228 blessés, 56 disparus). 122 personnes blessées envoyées par avion en Turquie, au Soudan et au Kenya», a indiqué sur son compte Twitter le ministre somalien de l'Information, Abdirahman Osman.
AFPTOPSHOT - A man and woman look at the damages on the site of the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu, on October 14, 2017. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
AFPTOPSHOT - EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Somali soldiers patrol on the scene of the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu, on October 15, 2017. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
AFPTOPSHOT - EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Two men carry the body of a victim following the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu, on October 14, 2017. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
AFPEDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / People gather near burnt vehicles a day after a truck bomb exploded in the centre of Mogadishu on October 15, 2017. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
AFPEDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Somali security officers patrol on the scene of the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu, on October 15, 2017. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
AFPEDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / A Somali soldier stands on the scene of the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu, on October 15, 2017. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
AFPEDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / A picture taken on October 15, 2017 shows a general view of the scene of the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
AFPEDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Somali soldiers patrol on the scene of the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu, on October 15, 2017. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
AFPEDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Somali security officers patrol on the scene of the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu, on October 15, 2017. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
AFPSomali men carry the body of a victim who died in the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu, on October 15, 2017. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
AFPSomali men carry the body of a victim who died in the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu, on October 15, 2017. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
AFPEDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Somali men carry in a stretcher a man injured in the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu, on October 15, 2017. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
AFPEDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / People pull in a wheelchair a woman injured in the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu, on October 15, 2017. A truck bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on October 14, 2017 causing widespread devastation that left at least 20 dead, with the toll likely to rise. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
Cet attentat au camion piégé était survenu au carrefour K5, dans le district de Hodan, un quartier commerçant très animé de Mogadiscio.
Des bâtiments et véhicules avaient été fortement endommagés sur des centaines de mètres par la très forte explosion, qui avait laissé de nombreux corps brûlés ou déchiquetés.
Le précédent attentat le plus meurtrier en Somalie avait fait 82 morts et 120 blessés en octobre 2011.
L'attentat n'a pas été revendiqué. Mais les autorités n'ont aucun doute que les islamistes somaliens shebab - liés à Al-Qaïda et qui lancent fréquemment des attentats-suicides dans Mogadiscio et ses environs - sont derrière cette attaque.
Les shebab ont l'habitude de revendiquer les attentats qu'ils commettent, sauf dans les cas où cela pourrait mettre à mal la bienveillance que leur témoigne une certaine partie de la population.
Les shebab ont juré la perte du fragile gouvernement central somalien, soutenu par la communauté internationale et par les 22 000 hommes de la force de l'Union africaine (Amisom).
Ils ont été chassés de Mogadiscio en août 2011 et ont ensuite perdu l'essentiel de leurs bastions. Mais ils contrôlent toujours de vastes zones rurales d'où ils mènent des opérations de guérilla et des attentats-suicides, souvent dans la capitale, et contre des bases militaires, somaliennes ou étrangères.