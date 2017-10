56 morts dans un attentat contre une mosquée chiite à Kaboul

AFP

An Afghan resident collects pieces of human flesh as others look on inside the Imam Zaman Shiite mosque the day after a suicide attack during Friday evening prayers, in Kabul on October 21, 2017. A strong smell of blood and flesh permeated the Imam Zaman mosque in Kabul on October 21 hours after dozens of Shiite worshippers were slaughtered by a suicide bomber during evening prayers. Broken glass and dust covered the red carpet, soaked in the blood of the men, women and children who had been praying on Friday when the attacker blew himself up, causing carnage in the cavernous prayer hall. / AFP PHOTO / WAKIL KOHSAR