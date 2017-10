Des milliers de manifestants à Berlin contre les débuts de l'extrême droite

AFP

People pass by the Reichstag building that hosts the lower house of parliament during a demonstration against "hate and racism in the Bundestag lower house of parliament" to protest against the far-right party "Alternative fuer Deutschland" (Alternative for Germany) AfD that will be in the parliament, in Berlin on October 22, 2017. 92 right-wing elected representatives will take their first steps on October 24, 2017 in the new Chamber of German deputies, a demonstration of nationalist strength unprecedented since 1945 in the country. / AFP PHOTO / STEFFI LOOS