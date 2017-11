La frénésie du iPhone X se répand partout dans le monde

AFP

Apple staff congratulate customers as they are of the first to enter Apple's Regent Street store in central London on November 3, 2017 after it opened for the first sales of the Apple iPhone X smartphone. Apple's flagship iPhone X hit stores on November 3, as the world's most valuable company predicted bumper sales despite the handset's eye-watering price tag and celebrated a surge in profits. The device features facial recognition, cordless charging and an edge-to-edge screen made of organic light-emitting diodes used in high-end televisions. It marks the 10th anniversary of the first iPhone release and is released in about 50 markets around the world. / AFP PHOTO / Chris J Ratcliffe