Les parents de Meghan Markle la félicitent

Les parents de Meghan Markle n’ont pas manqué de la féliciter pour ses fiançailles avec le prince Harry.
Le prince Charles vient d’annoncer le futur mariage du jeune couple, et l’annonce a évidemment ravi leurs fans, mais aussi leur famille.
Celle de la comédienne a rapidement manifesté sa joie. «Nous sommes follement heureux pour Meghan et Harry, ont-il déclaré dans un communiqué publié par Kensington Palace. Notre fille a toujours été gentille et débordante d’amour. La voir s’unir à Harry, qui possède les mêmes qualités, est une grande source de joie pour des parents. Nous leur souhaitons une vie de bonheur et nous sommes ravis de les voir aborder l’avenir ensemble.»
Le prince William, frère d'Harry, a aussi félicité ce dernier, à l’instar de sa femme, la duchesse de Cambridge, Catherine Middleton.
«Nous sommes ravis pour Harry et Meghan, ont-ils annoncé dans un communiqué. Ça a été un plaisir de découvrir Meghan et de voir à quel point Harry et elle sont heureux.»
De son côté, la reine Elizabeth II, qui aurait rencontré Meghan Markle à l’occasion d’un thé donné à Buckingham Palace cette année, a annoncé, de concert avec son mari, le prince Philippe, qu’ils étaient «enchantés pour le couple» et qu’ils lui souhaitaient «tout le bonheur du monde».
Ensuite, le jeune couple royal a offert une interview à la télévision britannique.
Le couple a commencé à sortir ensemble en juin 2016, et a officialisé son histoire en novembre dernier. Leur mariage est prévu au printemps prochain et le prince Harry et Meghan Markle devraient élire domicile au Nottingham Cottage de Kensington Palace.