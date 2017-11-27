Meghan et Harry révèlent les premiers détails de leur relation

Le Prince Harry et sa future épouse Meghan Markle ont déclaré lundi qu'ils n'étaient «pas préparés» au déferlement médiatique qui a suivi la découverte de leur relation.
«J'ai essayé de te prévenir autant que possible, mais je pense que nous avons été tous les deux totalement surpris par les réactions... On peut avoir autant de discussions que l'on veut et se préparer autant que possible, mais nous n'étions absolument pas préparés à ce qui s'est passé», a déclaré le prince dans une interview télévisée.
La relation entre Harry et Meghan, débutée en juillet 2016, avait été officialisée en novembre 2016, quand, las de l'emballement médiatique, le prince Harry l'avait confirmée. Dans un communiqué inhabituel du palais de Kensington, qui gère sa communication, il s'en était pris du même coup au «sexisme» et au «racisme» des réseaux sociaux envers Meghan Markle, ainsi qu'à la presse coupable de «harcèlement» à son égard.
Sa mère, Lady Di, est décédée il y a vingt ans à Paris dans un accident de voiture alors qu'elle tentait d'échapper aux paparazzis.
Meghan Markle, 36 ans, a confié pour sa part qu'elle n'était pas habituée à cette culture des tabloïds britanniques et avait jusqu'alors «vécu une vie relativement tranquille».
«Nous avons été blessés si fort au début par beaucoup de choses fausses que j'ai fait le choix de ne rien lire, ni de positif ni de négatif. À la place, nous nous sommes concentrés sur notre relation», a-t-elle dit.
Les remarques sur l'origine ethnique de la jeune femme dont la mère est afro-américaine, ont été «démoralisantes», a-t-elle commenté, se disant «fière de qui je suis et d'où je viens».
Meghan Markle, dont le futur mariage avec le prince Harry a été annoncé lundi, arborait une bague de fiançailles composées de trois diamants, l'un du Botswana, où le couple a passé des vacances au début de leur relation, et deux plus petits qui appartenaient à la princesse Diana.
Diana et Meghan «auraient probablement été les meilleures amies», a déclaré Harry, convaincu que Meghan «sera incroyablement douée» dans son nouveau rôle, à ses côtés.