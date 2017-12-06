Starbucks ouvre en Chine son plus grand café du monde

Starbucks a ouvert mercredi à Shanghai son plus spacieux établissement mondial, à l'heure où le géant américain entend s'imposer en Chine, pays où la consommation de café explose après avoir longtemps été confidentielle.
L'établissement sur deux étages, situé en plein coeur d'un quartier commerçant de la capitale économique chinoise, a été envahi par des centaines de clients. Certains ont dû patienter une heure avant de pouvoir passer commande.
L'établissement s'étend sur une surface de 2700 m2, soit plus du tiers d'un terrain de football. C'est le deuxième que Starbucks ouvre sous la marque «Reserve Roastery»: un concept de points de vente raffinés proposant des torréfactions de grains haut de gamme, des thés, des bières infusées au café, et un service personnalisé.
AFPVisitors wait for their coffee at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery outlet in Shanghai on December 6, 2017. Starbucks opened its largest cafe in the world in Shanghai on December 6 as the US-based beverage giant bets big on the burgeoning coffee culture of a country traditionally known for tea-drinking. / AFP PHOTO / - / China OUT
La première enseigne de ce type avait ouvert en 2014 dans la ville américaine de Seattle, où le groupe a son siège.
Le chaîne de cafés compte au total plus de 3000 points de vente dans 136 agglomérations chinoises. Parmi eux, 600 sont situés dans la seule métropole de Shanghai: c'est la ville du monde qui compte le plus grand nombre de Starbucks.
Un nouvel établissement ouvre en Chine toutes les 15 heures, assure le groupe américain. Et le PDG de Starbucks, Howard Schultz, a indiqué à Bloomberg News que la Chine pourrait devenir le principal marché de l'entreprise dans moins d'une décennie.
L'enseigne de Shanghai, à la décoration faite de bois et de cuivres, dispose d'un tonneau géant contenant des tonnes de grains fraîchement torréfiés. Ils sont expédiés dans les différents coins du café via des tubes qui serpentent le long du plafond.
Pour Zhao Fei, un client, les prix des boissons peuvent toutefois s'avérer rédhibitoire: ils grimpent jusqu'à 78 yuans (15 dollars) la tasse, un tarif élevé comparé aux salaires moyens dans le pays.
«Mais beaucoup de gens en Chine commencent vraiment à apprécier les cafés onéreux, particulièrement les jeunes urbains», estime ce patron d'une entreprise de fabrication de papier, qui a opté pour un thé fruité.