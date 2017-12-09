La France dit adieu à son idole Johnny Hallyday

Le cortège funéraire du rocker français Johnny Hallyday, suivi de centaines de motards, a commencé à descendre les Champs-Elysées samedi à Paris devant des dizaines de milliers d’admirateurs venus rendre un dernier hommage à leur idole.
Le convoi, applaudi sur son parcours par des dizaines de milliers de personnes reprenant ses chansons en choeur, se rendait à l'église de la Madeleine, où une cérémonie religieuse se déroulera en présence de la famille du chanteur, de nombreux artistes et de personnalités politiques de premier plan, dont le président Emmanuel Macron.
AFPMotorcyclists ride past the Arc de Triomphe on the Place Charles de Gaulle square during a 'popular homage' to late French singer Johnny Hallyday on December 9, 2017 in Paris. French music icon Johnny Hallyday died on December 6, 2017 aged 74 after a battle with lung cancer, plunging the country into mourning for a national treasure whose soft rock lit up the lives of three generations. / AFP PHOTO / STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN
Une foule impressionnante s'est amassée dès les premières heures sur le parcours du cortège, certains étant arrivés pendant la nuit, comme ces quatre Belges d'une cinquantaine d'années venus en voiture de Jodoigne près de Bruxelles.
«On veut rendre hommage à Johnny», dit à l'AFP l'un d'eux, Claude Broos, un plombier de 55 ans. «C'est toute ma vie, je l'écoute matin, midi et soir», a-t-il raconté.
Non loin, Johnny et Laetitia Bernard, 36 et 34 ans, sont venus du nord de la France avec leur fille de 11 ans, Aline. Ils n'ont pas dormi de la nuit. «C'était important de lui rendre un dernier hommage avec tout ce qu'il nous a apporté. De la joie, du bonheur. C'était un homme formidable», témoigne Johnny qui a vu son idole quatre fois en concert.
C'est un hommage exceptionnel pour celui qui a rythmé leur vie en chansons que rendent ses admirateurs venus des quatre coins de la France depuis vendredi, en autocar, en voiture, en train et évidemment en moto, le véhicule qu'affectionnait de chevaucher la vedette de 74 ans.
Cette semaine à l'Assemblée nationale, une députée a comparé sa disparition à celle de l'écrivain Victor Hugo, dont le convoi funéraire avait descendu les Champs-Elysées en 1885, suivi par deux millions de personnes selon la presse de l'époque.
Souvent méconnu à l'étranger, Johnny Halliday était un géant de la culture populaire en France où il n'avait pas que des admirateurs, parfois taxé d'«évadé» fiscal», mais incontournable aux yeux de tous.
«Je n'ai jamais rencontré un Français qui soit incapable de citer plusieurs chansons de Johnny Hallyday», a déclaré le premier ministre Édouard Philippe, saluant une figure «constitutive de notre identité qui en près de 60 ans de carrière a vendu plus de 100 millions de disques.
Le président français Emmanuel Macron, qui a qualifié Johnny de «héros national», prendra brièvement la parole pendant la cérémonie à la Madeleine diffusée sur grands écrans et sur les chaînes de télévision qui ont bouleversé leurs programmes pour l'occasion.
L'ex-épouse, la chanteuse Sylvie Vartan, son fils David Hallyday, son ancienne compagne l'actrice Nathalie Baye et sa fille Laura Smet avaient déjà pris place dans l'église de la Madeleine.
Les musiciens de Johnny Hallyday jouaient sur le parvis de la Madeleine, sans chanteur. L'un d'entre eux, Alain Lanty, très affecté, a confié à l'AFP: «J'ai ressenti comme beaucoup de Français une grosse douleur, comme quand on perd un être très cher.»
Devant l'église, des milliers de fans, parfois en larmes entonnaient les plus gros tubes du chanteur qui a importé le rock en France.
«C'est l'Elvis français, c'est le King!», lançait Noël Chemin, 50 ans, en polo à capuche siglé Johnny, parti à 04H30 du matin de Caen, à 250 km à l'ouest de la capitale française, avec sa femme et son fils.
Jusqu'à 700 bikers venus de la France entière, brassard noir au bras, ont suivi le cortège. «Pour l'accompagner, tout simplement», a expliqué l'un d'entre eux, Thierry Gondoin, à l'AFP TV.
La Ville de Paris s'est associée à l'hommage. «Merci Johnny» affiche depuis vendredi soir la tour Eiffel, un message repris sur la façade de la salle de Bercy, où il a donné de nombreux concerts et où étaient aussi disposés des livres d'or.
Des rassemblements de bikers étaient annoncés dans d'autres villes de France alors que des chansons de la vedette résonneront dans tous les stades de football de Ligue 1 et de Ligue 2.
Johnny Hallyday sera enterré lundi sur l'île antillaise de Saint-Barthélémy, où il possédait une propriété et qu'il affectionnait tant. Sa dépouille partira dimanche matin par un vol direct.
Certains admirateurs commençaient déjà à économiser en vue du pèlerinage pour aller se recueillir sur la tombe de leur idole.