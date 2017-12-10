Justin Bieber vient en aide aux victimes des incendies en Californie

Justin Bieber est Canadien, mais la Californie est sa deuxième maison.
Le chanteur a donc tout naturellement été très touché par le sort des victimes des incendies qui font rage en ce moment dans l’État américain.
Cinq foyers se sont déclarés en Californie du Sud et plus de 200 000 personnes ont été évacuées de chez elles. Environ 57 060 hectares de terres sont partis en fumée et 8 700 pompiers combattent toujours les flammes d’après ABC ce samedi.
C’est sur le réseau social Instagram que Justin Bieber a envoyé un message expliquant comment il allait aider ceux affectés par ces drames.
«Je vais parler avec certaines personnes et nous allons mettre en place une solution. De toute évidence, je ne suis pas pompier, mais je peux utiliser mes ressources pour trouver une façon de restaurer certaines communautés», a-t-il dit dans une vidéo.
«Avec des collectes de fonds ou toute autre chose qu’on peut faire. Je vais me plonger là-dedans et en même temps, sachez, toutes les familles et tous ceux qui ont des problèmes, que tout va s’arranger», a-t-il ajouté.
Justin Bieber a également indiqué à ses abonnés où ils pouvaient faire des dons, notamment de la nourriture, des couvertures, des oreillers, des draps, des produits d’hygiène féminine, des couches et lingettes pour bébé, des jeux, de l’eau, etc.
De nombreuses célébrités sont également menacées par les flammes, parmi elles Jennifer Aniston, Elon Musk, Beyoncé et JAY-Z.
Paris Hilton a, quant à elle, déjà été évacuée de chez elle.
AFPOJAI, CA - DECEMBER 09: A firefighter sets a backfire to make progress against the Thomas Fire before the winds return with the daylight near Lake Casitas on December 9, 2017 near Ojai, California. Strong Santa Ana winds have been feeding major wildfires all week, destroying hundreds of houses and forcing tens of thousands of people to stay away from their homes. David McNew/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
