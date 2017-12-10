L'avion transportant la dépouille de Johnny Hallyday s'envole vers Saint-Barth

AFP

People gather during a 'popular homage' to late French singer Johnny Hallyday as his coffin is driven down the Champs-Elysees avenue on December 9, 2017 in Paris, with the Arc de Triomphe in the background. French music icon Johnny Hallyday died on December 6, 2017 aged 74 after a battle with lung cancer, plunging the country into mourning for a national treasure whose soft rock lit up the lives of three generations. / AFP PHOTO / Patrick KOVARIK