L'avion transportant la dépouille de Johnny Hallyday s'envole vers Saint-Barth

L'avion transportant la dépouille de Johnny Hallyday s'est envolé dimanche matin, au lendemain de l'émouvant «hommage populaire» qui lui a été rendu à Paris, pour l'île antillaise de Saint-Barthélemy où le chanteur sera inhumé lundi, a-t-on appris de source aéroportuaire.
Le Boeing 757 qui transporte le cercueil blanc de la rock-vedette de 74 ans, ainsi qu'une soixantaine de ses proches, a décollé peu après 09H00 GMT de l'aéroport du Bourget, au nord de Paris.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Il doit rallier directement, en un peu plus de 8 heures, l'île paradisiaque de Saint-Barthélemy, où le chanteur décédé mercredi des suites d'un cancer du poumon possédait une propriété. Il y sera inhumé lundi dans l'intimité.
«Il m'avait confié à plusieurs reprises qu'il voulait être enterré ici, qu'il ne voulait pas aller au Père-Lachaise», a dit à une correspondante de l'AFP le président du conseil territorial de Saint-Barthélemy, Bruno Magras, qui considère ce choix comme «un honneur».
Dans l'avion ont notamment pris place l'épouse du chanteur Laeticia Hallyday et leurs filles Joy et Jade, l'acteur Jean Reno, le guitariste de Johnny, Yarol Poupaud, son gérant Sébastien Farran, son ancien producteur Jean-Claude Camus.
Une dizaine d’admirateurs avaient fait le déplacement jusqu'à l'aéroport. «Je voulais l'accompagner jusqu'au bout parce qu'il s'est toujours donné à fond. J'ai dû faire six ou sept concerts parce que je n’ai pas pu en faire plus: jamais déçu», a confié à l'AFP Fred Bouton, 54 ans, bien décidé à se «renseigner sur le prix des billets» pour Saint-Barth afin de se recueillir sur la tombe de son idole.
«C'est comme si on perdait quelqu'un de la famille, donc c'était important d'être là jusqu'au dernier moment et de le voir partir», a témoigné Magali Barral, 46 ans, venue du sud de la France avec son mari pour l'au revoir à la vedette à Paris.
Samedi, un fervent hommage populaire lui a été rendu à Paris, en présence de sa famille, ses amis, du président et de centaines de milliers de fans venus de toute la France.
Né d'une mère française et d'un père belge, Johnny Hallyday était un géant de la culture populaire en France où il n'avait pas que des admirateurs, mais était incontournable avec plus de 100 millions de disques vendus en près de 60 ans de carrière.