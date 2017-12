Trump veut renvoyer des hommes sur la Lune

AFP

(FILES) This file photo taken on July 16, 1969 shows Apollo 11 commander Neil A. Armstrong preparing to board the Saturn V space vehicle for the beginning of his mission to the moon. US President Donald Trump directed NASA on December 11, 2017 to send Americans to the Moon for the first time in decades, a move he said would help prepare for a future Mars trip."This time we will not only plant our flag and leave our footprint," Trump said at the White House as he signed the new directive."We will establish a foundation for an eventual mission to Mars and perhaps someday to many worlds beyond." / AFP PHOTO / NASA / Handout