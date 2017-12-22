Six décennies à traverser le ciel

Le vol 2160 d'American Airlines en provenance de Boston vient de se poser à Washington et Bette Nash, 81 ans, assiste les passagers qui débarquent. Dans la cabine de l'Airbus, on l'embrasse, on la photographie, on la remercie... comme à chacun de ses voyages.

Voyez ci-dessus le reportage en anglais de la chaîne américaine CNN, lors du 80e anniversaire de cette dernière.

Après six décennies à sillonner le ciel, l'agent de bord conserve un style impeccable, une énergie incroyable et un sourire constant. Elle n'a perdu qu'une chose: l'anonymat.

Kendra Taylor, une passagère, rayonne d'avoir pris un selfie avec l'octogénaire: «Quand je l'ai vu, j'ai pensé: mon Dieu ! C'est elle que j'ai vue à la télé la semaine dernière».

Mme Nash, en tailleur foncé agrémenté d'un foulard coloré, les cheveux en chignon, s'amuse des compliments, se prête aux accolades. C'est elle la vedette incontestable de l'avion, et non le commandant de bord, Mike Margiotta, qui sort du cockpit.

«Très professionnelle», dit-il de l'hôtesse modèle. «Elle a cette touche vieille école, qui rappelle le bon vieux temps».

AFP In this undated picture from a personal album courtesy of Bette Nash, shows Bette Nash posing for a photo in her flight attendant uniform in Washington, DC. American Airlines Flight 2160 from Boston has just arrived in Washington, D.C., and Bette Nash, 81, helps the passengers disembark. After six decades crossing the skies as a flight attendant, Nash still has impeccable style, incredible energy and a constant smile. In the United States, pilots must retired at 65 but there is no such restriction on commercial flight attendants, of which Bette Nash is probably the world's most senior. / AFP PHOTO / Bette Nash / HO

AFP American Airlines longest serving flight attendant, Bette Nash (R), 81 years old, greets passengers disembarking from her daily return flight to Boston at Ronald Reagan Washington Airport in Arlington, Virginia on December 19, 2017. American Airlines Flight 2160 from Boston has just arrived in Washington, D.C., and Bette Nash, 81, helps the passengers disembark. After six decades crossing the skies as a flight attendant, Nash still has impeccable style, incredible energy and a constant smile. In the United States, pilots must retired at 65 but there is no such restriction on commercial flight attendants, of which Bette Nash is probably the world's most senior. / AFP PHOTO / Eric BARADAT

Aux États-Unis, les pilotes sont tenus de prendre leur retraite à 65 ans, mais pas les agents de bord de l'aviation commerciale, dont Bette Nash est vraisemblablement la doyenne mondiale.

Il faut la voir trottiner à toute vitesse dans les coursives du terminal, traînant sa valise derrière elle. Difficile de ne pas être gagné par l'admiration quand on l'écoute.

«Je me lève à 02H10 du matin. J'ai deux réveils et, quand ils sonnent, je ne reste pas au lit!». L'octogénaire résidant en Virginie trouve le temps de préparer à manger pour son fils unique, handicapé, dont elle s'occupe dès qu'elle retrouve le plancher des vaches.

Toute pomponnée, elle arrive avant le lever du soleil à l'aéroport national Ronald Reagan. Son vol de prédilection est le «Washington-Boston-Washington», qu'elle peut choisir prioritairement vu son ancienneté incomparable.

Elle avait 21 ans, sous la présidence de Dwight Eisenhower, quand Eastern Air Lines, compagnie depuis disparue, l'a recrutée comme «sterwardess», un terme devenu désuet.

À l'époque, le transport aérien était l'apanage d'une certaine élite. «Il y avait beaucoup d'hommes d'affaires, puis les femmes sont arrivées avec leurs manteaux de fourrure, leurs parures, leurs chapeaux. On ne voyait pas les tongs et les baskets d'aujourd'hui», ironise Bette Nash.

Elle-même a tout connu sur le plan vestimentaire, «du strict à l'élégant, en passant par le sauvage».

«Au début des années 1960, quand Kennedy est arrivé au pouvoir, tout s'est relâché, on portait des uniformes complètement fous, on a même eu des mini-shorts et des bottes», se souvient-elle.

En ces temps préhistoriques, les plateaux-repas à la chaîne n'existaient pas. Les agents de bord cuisinaient aussi bien du homard que du canard à l'orange, découpaient les rôtis. En première classe, les clients avaient droit à l'argenterie et à la porcelaine.

«Nous passions avec cinq chariots: d'abord celui des boissons, puis celui des hors-d’œuvre, ensuite le plat principal, puis le chariot des desserts et enfin les digestifs».

«Les vols touristiques étaient uniquement pour les touristes, on ne mélangeait pas. On vendait les sandwiches 50 cents et le verre de lait 15 cents, et on ne proposait aucune boisson fraîche. Il n'y avait que café, thé, chocolat chaud et bouillon».

Grèves, fusions, rachats, Bette Nash a vécu tous les soubresauts du secteur aérien aux États-Unis. Elle a même travaillé pour Trump Shuttle, une compagnie brièvement possédée par l'actuel président.

Lors d'une approche de Washington mémorable, son avion s'est trouvé pris dans des turbulences d'une telle violence que les toilettes se sont détachées du plancher de l'appareil.

«On était cerné par les éclairs et on a même survolé la Maison-Blanche, ce qui est complètement illégal. On a cru accrocher le sol avec une aile. On a rebroussé chemin pour repartir vers New York».

Il y a dix ans, pour ses 50 ans de carrière, l'avion de Bette Nash a été accueilli sur le tarmac par les jets des sapeurs-pompiers, un honneur normalement réservé aux pilotes chevronnés ou au baptême d'un nouvel appareil. Qui imaginait alors qu'elle serait toujours là aujourd'hui?

«Je ne vais quand même pas travailler jusqu'à 90 ans», dit-elle. Avant d'ajouter, à propos de la retraite: «Je ne veux pas y penser!». Bette Nash fêtera ses 82 ans le 31 décembre.