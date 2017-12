À Bali, un océan de déchets envahit les plages

AFP

This photo taken on December 19, 2017 shows rubbish collectors using heavy equipment to clear plastic trash on Kuta beach near Denpasar, on Indonesia's tourist island of Bali. The palm-fringed shoreline of Bali�s Kuta beach has long been a favourite with tourists seeking sun and surf, but nowadays its golden shores are being lost under a mountain of garbage. / AFP PHOTO / SONNY TUMBELAKA / TO GO WITH Indonesia-rubbish-Bali-environment,FEATURE by Bagus Saragih