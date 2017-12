Une «mule» arrêtée avec 1,2 kg de cocaïne dans le ventre

AFP

This handout photo taken and released by the Royal Thai Police on December 29, 2017 shows the X-ray of an Ivory Coast woman with small packages of cocaine in her stomach at Phuket International Airport. A 27-year-old woman from the Ivory Coast has been arrested on the Thai island of Phuket after an airport X-ray found more than one kilo of cocaine in her stomach wrapped in scores of small packets. / AFP PHOTO / Royal Thai Police / Handout / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / ROYAL THAI POLICE" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS