Nouvel An

Présence policière renforcée à Times Square

Agence France-Presse

La présence policière était aussi renforcée à New York pour les traditionnelles célébrations à Times Square, haut lieu touristique près duquel un attentat a été commis il y a trois semaines.

Deux millions de personnes se pressaient par une température glaciale inhabituelle de -10°C.

  • Revelers take photos as they wait for New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square on December 31, 2017 in New York. / AFP PHOTO / Don Emmert
    AFP
  • NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: A man wears a Make America Great Again hat in Times Square ahead of the New Year's Eve celebration on December 31, 2017 in New York City. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
  • Revelers takes part in New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square on December 31, 2017 in New York. / AFP PHOTO / DON EMMERT
  • NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: Revelers crowd Times Square ahead of the New Year's Eve celebration on December 31, 2017 in New York City. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
  • NYPD officers stand guard during New Year's Eve in Times Square activities on December 31, 2017 in New York. / AFP PHOTO / Don Emmert
  • Revelers take photos as they wait for New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square on December 31, 2017 in New York. / AFP PHOTO / Don Emmert
  • NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: Members of the New York City police department patrol in Times Square ahead of the New Year's Eve celebration on December 31, 2017 in New York City. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
  • NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: Members of the U.S. Navy arrive in Times Square ahead of the New Year's Eve celebration on December 31, 2017 in New York City. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
  • USO entertainers take part in New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square on December 31, 2017 in New York. / AFP PHOTO / DON EMMERT
  • A New York Police Department (NYPD) car is parked in Times Square prior to New Year's Eve celebrations on December 31, 2017 in New York City. / AFP PHOTO / KENA BETANCUR
  • New York Police Department (NYPD) officers stand in Times Square as they get ready for New Year's Eve celebrations on December 31, 2017 in New York City. / AFP PHOTO / KENA BETANCUR
  • NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: Nick Jonas performs at the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 on December 31, 2017 in New York City. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for dick clark productions/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
  • NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: Nick Jonas performs at the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 on December 31, 2017 in New York City. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for dick clark productions/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
  • NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: Camila Cabello performs at the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 on December 31, 2017 in New York City. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for dick clark productions/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
  • NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: Sugarland performs at the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 on December 31, 2017 in New York City. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for dick clark productions/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
La police a mis en place un périmètre de sécurité le plus grand jamais développé à Time Square où aucun sac ni même portefeuille n'est toléré.

