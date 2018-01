Le réveil du volcan Mayon fait fuir des milliers de personnes

AFP

TOPSHOT - Residents ride on the back of a truck as they are evacuated to a temporary shelter due to Mayon volcano's eruption in Camalig town, Albay province, south of Manila on January 15, 2018. Thousands fled from their homes as lava oozed out of a rumbling Philippine volcano on January 15 in what volcanologists described as a "quiet eruption", warning it could lead to a hazardous explosion within days. / AFP PHOTO / CHARISM SAYAT