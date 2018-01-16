Le policier rebelle tué lors de l'opération pour le capturer

Les proches de l'ex-policier rebelle Oscar Pérez, qui avait attaqué depuis un hélicoptère des bâtiments officiels en juin, ont demandé au gouvernement vénézuélien une preuve de vie, au lendemain d'une vaste opération pour le capturer qui a fait plusieurs morts.
Le gouvernement a toutefois avisé que le policier rebelle a été tué lors de l'opération visant à l'arrêter.
Au cours de l'intervention des forces de l'ordre contre la cachette des hommes armés conduits par Pérez, «plusieurs membres d'un groupe terroriste ont été abattus», cinq ont été arrêtés, deux policiers sont morts et six, blessés, sont «entre la vie et la mort», a déclaré lundi soir le président Nicolas Maduro.
«Où détenez-vous mon fils? Vous l'avez emmené vivant, vivant je veux le retrouver. J'ai besoin d'une preuve de vie», a demandé sur Twitter dans la nuit de lundi à mardi la mère de Pérez via le compte de l'épouse de ce dernier, Dana Vivas.
Elle a également fait appel dans ce message aux Vénézuéliens qui, assure-t-elle, «sont témoins de cette injustice, de ce massacre».
AFP(FILES) This file photo taken on July 13, 2017 shows Venezuelan police officer Oscar Perez participating in an anti-government protest in Caracas on July 13, 2017. Several people, including two police officers, were killed in an operation to capture a helicopter pilot who bombed Venezuela's Supreme Court during anti-government protests last year, the interior ministry said Monday. A ministry statement said members of a "terrorist cell" were killed in a fierce gunbattle, and five were captured, but did not say whether the pilot, Oscar Perez, was among the dead or detained. / AFP PHOTO / INAKI ZUGASTI
AFP(FILES) This file photo taken on July 4, 2017 shows a screenshot taken from a handout video released by Anonymous Venezuela late on July 4, 2017 showing the Venezuelan helicopter pilot who vanished after allegedly dropping grenades on the Supreme Court, Oscar Perez, at an undisclosed location, in which he urged Venezuelans to "stand firm in the streets" in their protests against President Nicolas Maduro. Several people, including two police officers, were killed in an operation to capture a helicopter pilot who bombed Venezuela's Supreme Court during anti-government protests last year, the interior ministry said Monday. A ministry statement said members of a "terrorist cell" were killed in a fierce gunbattle, and five were captured, but did not say whether the pilot, Oscar Perez, was among the dead or detained. / AFP PHOTO / ANONYMOUS VENEZUELA / HO / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / ANONYMOUS VENEZUELA / HO" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
AFP(FILES) This file photo taken on July 13, 2017 shows Venezuelan police officer Oscar Perez participating in an anti-government protest in Caracas on July 13, 2017. Oscar Perez, a rogue helicopter pilot who vanished last year after dropping grenades on Venezuela's Supreme Court, said on January 15, 2018 he and his companions were surrounded and pinned down by police marksmen. Venezuelan authorities issued an arrest warrant through Interpol after accusing him of a "terrorist attack." / AFP PHOTO / INAKI ZUGASTI
Dana Vivas, mère de leurs trois enfants qui se trouvent hors du pays, a également demandé des comptes aux autorités sur le sort de son mari.
«Qu'avez-vous fait d'Oscar Pérez? Où est-il? (...) Sa famille a le droit d'avoir une réponse», a ajouté son épouse, pour qui les images des cadavres au terme de l'opération sont un «montage».
Des médias vénézuéliens annoncent la mort de Pérez, ancien membre de la police scientifique, en s'appuyant sur un rapport non officiel des forces spéciales de la police (FAES).
Dans une série de vidéos diffusées sur Instagram au cours de l'assaut lundi, il a tenu le pays en haleine durant plusieurs heures. Il y accuse les autorités de vouloir le tuer malgré l'intention de lui et ses hommes de se rendre.
Le ministre de l'Intérieur et de la Justice, le général Néstor Reverol doit donner une conférence de presse dans les prochaines heures.
Perez, 36 ans, pilote d'hélicoptère et acteur aux traits fins et aux yeux clairs, s'était fait connaître le 27 juin, durant la vague de manifestations pour la démission du président socialiste au cours desquelles 125 personnes ont été tuées entre avril et juillet.
Ce jour-là, en compagnie d'hommes non identifiés, il avait survolé Caracas à bord d'un hélicoptère dérobé à la police scientifique et lancé quatre grenades sur le Tribunal suprême de justice (la Cour suprême vénézuélienne) et ouvert le feu sur le ministère de l'Intérieur, sans faire de victime.