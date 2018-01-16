Le policier rebelle tué lors de l'opération pour le capturer

AFP

(FILES) This file photo taken on July 4, 2017 shows a screenshot taken from a handout video released by Anonymous Venezuela late on July 4, 2017 showing the Venezuelan helicopter pilot who vanished after allegedly dropping grenades on the Supreme Court, Oscar Perez, at an undisclosed location, in which he urged Venezuelans to "stand firm in the streets" in their protests against President Nicolas Maduro. Several people, including two police officers, were killed in an operation to capture a helicopter pilot who bombed Venezuela's Supreme Court during anti-government protests last year, the interior ministry said Monday. A ministry statement said members of a "terrorist cell" were killed in a fierce gunbattle, and five were captured, but did not say whether the pilot, Oscar Perez, was among the dead or detained. / AFP PHOTO / ANONYMOUS VENEZUELA / HO / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / ANONYMOUS VENEZUELA / HO" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS