Une station de ski fantôme hante les JO de Pyeongchang

This photo taken on January 16, 2018 shows a ski lift near the abandoned Alps Ski Resort, a former holiday destination in South Korea's far northeast close to the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula, near Sokcho. The Alps Ski Resort was one of the country's first winter sports destinations, attracting tens of thousands of skiers every year until it abruptly shut its doors in 2006. Now South Korea has spent 800 million USD on the sporting facilities for next month's Winter Olympics, but the International Olympic Committee has expressed concern over the absence of future plans for several of them, saying the Games' legacy should be addressed "as a priority". / AFP PHOTO / Ed JONES / TO GO WITH AFP STORY: "Failed Ski resort looms over the Pyeongchang Games' legacy" FOCUS BY HWANG SUNGHEE