Un tweet de Trump stupéfie les internautes

Grand utilisateur de Twitter, le président américain Donald Trump n’a pu s’empêcher d’envoyer un message aux femmes qui manifestaient contre ses politiques partout au pays.
AFPNEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 20: People gather near Central Park before the beginning of the Women's March on January 20, 2018 in New York City. Across the nation hundreds of thousands of people are marching on what is the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's swearing-in to protest against his past statements on women and to celebrate women's rights around the world. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPNEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 20: Thousands hold signs and rally while attending the Women�s March on January 20, 2018 in New York, United States. Across the nation hundreds of thousands of people are marching on what is the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's swearing-in to protest against his past statements on women and to celebrate women�s rights around the world. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPNEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 20: People gather near Central Park before the beginning of the Women's March on January 20, 2018 in New York City. Across the nation hundreds of thousands of people are marching on what is the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's swearing-in to protest against his past statements on women and to celebrate women's rights around the world. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPNEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 20: The crowd lines up near Central Park before the beginning of the Women's March on January 20, 2018 in New York City. Across the nation hundreds of thousands of people are marching on what is the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's swearing-in to protest against his past statements on women and to celebrate women's rights around the world. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPSupporters gather during the Women's March on Washington in Washington, DC on January 20, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
AFPA woman holds a banner reading "Womwn united will never be defeated" during Rome Resists demonstration part of the Women's March in downtown Rome, on January 20, 2018. The Women's March Rome, designed to show solidarity for the protection of civil and social rights, women's rights and the environment included Italian actress Asia Argento, one of the first women to accuse US film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault. / AFP PHOTO / FILIPPO MONTEFORTE
AFPWomen pose as they attend the second annual National Women�s March on January 20, 2018 in New York City. / AFP PHOTO / Kena Betancur
AFPPeople gather prior to the second annual National Women�s March on January 20, 2018 in New York City. / AFP PHOTO / Kena Betancur
AFPPeople take part in the Women's March on Washington 2018: March On The Polls! on the National Mall on January 20, 2018 in Washington DC. / AFP PHOTO / Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
AFPPeople hold signs as they take part in the Women's March on Washington 2018: March On The Polls! on the National Mall on January 20, 2018 in Washington DC. / AFP PHOTO / Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
AFPSarah Dooly dances as she serenades demonstrators during the Denver's Women's March in Denver, Colorado on January 20, 2018, one year after thousands of supporters marched around the world in defense of women's and human rights. / AFP PHOTO / Jason Connolly
AFPA paticipant holds u pa sign during the Denver's Women's March in Denver, Colorado on January 20, 2018, one year after thousands of supporters marched around the world in defense of women's and human rights. / AFP PHOTO / Jason Connolly
AFPDemonstrators march during the Denver's Women's March in Denver, Colorado on January 20, 2018, one year after thousands of supporters marched around the world in defense of women's and human rights. / AFP PHOTO / Jason Connolly
AFPDemonstrators march during the Denver's Women's March in Denver, Colorado on January 20, 2018, one year after thousands of supporters marched around the world in defense of women's and human rights. / AFP PHOTO / Jason Connolly
AFPDemonstrators march during the Denver's Women's March in Denver, Colorado on January 20, 2018, one year after thousands of supporters marched around the world in defense of women's and human rights. / AFP PHOTO / Jason Connolly
AFPMembers of a marching drum band march in New York during the Womens March on New York City on January 20, 2018 in New York City. / AFP PHOTO / KENA BETANCUR
AFPDemonstrators march during the Denver's Women's March in Denver, Colorado on January 20, 2018, one year after thousands of supporters marched around the world in defense of women's and human rights. / AFP PHOTO / Jason Connolly
AFPDemonstrators march during the Denver's Women's March in Denver, Colorado on January 20, 2018, one year after thousands of supporters marched around the world in defense of women's and human rights. / AFP PHOTO / Jason Connolly
AFPMembers of a marching drum band march in New York during the Women's March on New York City on January 20, 2018 in New York City. / AFP PHOTO / KENA BETANCUR
AFPA girl holds a sign as she takes part in the Second Annual Women�s March Chicago on January 20, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. / AFP PHOTO / JIM YOUNG
AFPDemonstrators carry a figure of US President Donald Trump as they take part in the Second Annual Women�s March Chicago on January 20, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. / AFP PHOTO / JIM YOUNG
AFPWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: People gather at the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool to rally before the Women's March on January 20, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Across the nation, people are marching on the one-year anniversary of President Trump's swearing-in to protest against his past statements on women and to celebrate women's rights around the world. Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: People gather at the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool to rally before the Women's March on January 20, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Across the nation, people are marching on the one-year anniversary of President Trump's swearing-in to protest against his past statements on women and to celebrate women's rights around the world. Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPGina Simpson of Denver, Colorado listens to speakers during the Denver's Women's March in Denver, Colorado on January 20, 2018, one year after thousands of supporters marched around the world in defense of women's and human rights. / AFP PHOTO / Jason Connolly
AFPA demonstrator dressed as a vagina marches during the Denver's Women's March in Denver, Colorado on January 20, 2018, one year after thousands of supporters marched around the world in defense of women's and human rights. / AFP PHOTO / Jason Connolly
AFPA demonstrator listens to speakers during the Denver's Women's March in Denver, Colorado on January 20, 2018, one year after thousands of supporters marched around the world in defense of women's and human rights. / AFP PHOTO / Jason Connolly
AFPRon Booth of Westminster, Colorado is dressed as "A Captain America" pumps his fist during the Denver's Women's March at the Civics Center Park in Denver, Colorado on January 20, 2018, one year after thousands of supporters marched around the world in defense of women's and human rights. / AFP PHOTO / Jason Connolly
AFPA man holds up a sign as he takes part in the Second Annual Women�s March Chicago on January 20, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. / AFP PHOTO / JIM YOUNG
AFPParticipants attend Respect Rally Park City to celebrate community victories, honoring the one-year anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main on January 20, 2018 in Park City, Utah. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS
AFPPeople gather in First Ward Park for the Remarchable Women rally in Charlotte, North Carolina on January 20, 2018, marking the one-year anniversary of the Women's March. / AFP PHOTO / Logan Cyrus
«Une belle météo partout au pays, une journée parfaite pour que toutes les femmes puissent marcher. Sortez pour célébrer les jalons historiques et le succès économique jamais-vu, ainsi que la création de richesses qui a eu lieu dans les 12 derniers mois. Le plus bas taux de chômage chez les femmes depuis 18 ans», a-t-il tweeté.
Message ironique ou aveuglement volontaire, alors que les marches de samedi visent exactement à dénoncer ses politiques? des masses d'internautes, qui ont peu semblé apprécier, lui ont répondu.
«Est-ce que vous êtes sérieux? Vous savez que ce sont des marches CONTRE vous, votre entourage et votre famille, n’est-ce pas?», lance un internaute.
«Désolée de vous l’apprendre, mais nous marchons contre vous et vos politiques», a écrit pour sa part l’actrice Mia Farrow.
«Les choses positives qui arrivent à ce pays n’ont rien à voir avec vous. De bonnes choses vont ressortir du chaos que vous avez créé, malgré votre odieux règne dément», affirme un autre.
Mais de nombreux autres ont aussi pris sa défense.
«Amusez-vous bien dans les rues. Vous ne parlez pas pour toutes les femmes. Les vraies femmes soutiennent le président», dit une internaute, en réponse à un message anti-Trump.