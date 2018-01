La Chine bloque l’importation de déchets, les pays riches paniquent

AFP

(FILES) This file photo taken on September 17, 2015 shows a Chinese labourer sorting out plastic bottles for recycling in Dong Xiao Kou village, on the outskirt of Beijing. For years China was the world's top destination for recyclable trash, but a ban on certain imports has left nations scrambling to find new dumping grounds for growing piles of garbage. The decision was announced in July and came into force on January 1, 2018 giving companies from Europe to the United States barely six months to look for other options, and forcing some to store trash in parking lots. / AFP PHOTO / FRED DUFOUR / - China OUT / TO GO WITH AFP STORY "CHINA-WASTE-RECYCLING" FOCUS BY BECKY DAVIS AND LILLIAN DING, WITH AFP BUREAUX IN EUROPE AND THE UNITED STATES