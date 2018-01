Postes Canada honore six athlètes féminines

QMI Agency

JOHN LAPPA/THE SUDBURY STAR/QMI AGENCY Six-time Olympic medallist Clara Hughes addresses an audience at a fundraising dinner for the Northern Initiative for Social Action (NISA) at the Steelworkers Hall in Sudbury, ON. on Friday, June 27, 2014. The event, which raised more than $70,000, was held to celebrate NISA's growth and to address mental illness and mental health.