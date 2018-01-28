Des milliers de Russes manifestent contre Poutine

AFP

Protesters attach a poster showing Russian President Vladimir Putin on the fence of the Russian Embassy in Paris on January 28, 2018, during a rally called for by Russian political activists in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Russian police on Janaury 28 detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow as thousands rallied across the country against a March election expected to extend Vladimir Putin's Kremlin term. Surrounded by supporters, the 41-year-old charismatic politician chanted "Swindlers and thieves" before being detained shortly afterwards at an unsanctioned gathering in the city centre amid heavy police presence. / AFP PHOTO / Zakaria ABDELKAFI