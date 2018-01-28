Des milliers de Russes manifestent contre Poutine

L'opposant numéro un au Kremlin Alexeï Navalny, soutenu par ses partisans qui ont répondu par milliers à son appel pour dénoncer la «supercherie» de l'élection présidentielle de mars, a été libéré après avoir été brièvement détenu par la police dimanche à Moscou.
«On m'a libéré», a indiqué sur Twitter l'opposant, plus de huit heures après avoir été interpellé par une dizaine de policiers dans le centre de la capitale. Alexeï Navalny venait tout juste de rejoindre les manifestants.
«Aujourd'hui était un jour important (...) Merci à tous ceux qui n'ont pas peur de se battre pour leurs droits», a-t-il écrit sur Twitter.
AFPTOPSHOT - Supporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny take part in a rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, in Moscow, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Mladen ANTONOV
AFPTOPSHOT - A woman gestures in front of riot police during a rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, Saint Petersburg, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / OLGA MALTSEVA
AFPTOPSHOT - A supporter of opposition leader Alexei Navalny wearing a rubber mask depicting President Vladimir Putin takes part in a rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, Saint Petersburg, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / OLGA MALTSEVA
AFPA man scuffles with a riot police during an opposition rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, Saint Petersburg, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / OLGA MALTSEVA
AFPRiot police block an area during an opposition rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, Saint Petersburg, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / OLGA MALTSEVA
AFPRiot police guard an area as supporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny take part in a rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, Saint Petersburg, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / OLGA MALTSEVA
AFPRiot police guard an area as supporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny take part in a rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, Saint Petersburg, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / OLGA MALTSEVA
AFPSupporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny take part in a rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, Saint Petersburg, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / OLGA MALTSEVA
AFPSupporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny take part in a rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, Saint Petersburg, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / OLGA MALTSEVA
AFPTOPSHOT - A still image taken from an AFPTV footage shows police officers detaining opposition leader Alexei Navalny during a rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, Moscow, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Alexandra Dalsbaek
AFPA man breaks through a police line during an opposition rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, Saint Petersburg, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / OLGA MALTSEVA
AFPA man breaks through a police line during an opposition rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, Saint Petersburg, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / OLGA MALTSEVA
AFPSupporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny take part in a rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, Saint Petersburg, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / OLGA MALTSEVA
AFPSupporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny take part in a rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, Saint Petersburg, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / OLGA MALTSEVA
AFPTOPSHOT - A still image taken from an AFPTV footage shows opposition leader Alexei Navalny taking a selfie photograph during a rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, Moscow, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Alexandra Dalsbaek
AFPProtesters attach a poster showing Russian President Vladimir Putin on the fence of the Russian Embassy in Paris on January 28, 2018, during a rally called for by Russian political activists in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Russian police on Janaury 28 detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow as thousands rallied across the country against a March election expected to extend Vladimir Putin's Kremlin term. Surrounded by supporters, the 41-year-old charismatic politician chanted "Swindlers and thieves" before being detained shortly afterwards at an unsanctioned gathering in the city centre amid heavy police presence. / AFP PHOTO / Zakaria ABDELKAFI
AFPA still image taken from an AFPTV footage shows police officers detaining opposition leader Alexei Navalny during a rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, Moscow, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Alexandra Dalsbaek
AFPA still image taken from an AFPTV footage shows opposition leader Alexei Navalny taking a selfie photograph during a rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, Moscow, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Alexandra Dalsbaek
AFPSupporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny take part in a rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, in Moscow, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Mladen ANTONOV
AFPSupporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny take part in a rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, in Moscow, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Vasily MAXIMOV
AFPSupporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny take part in a rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, in Moscow, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Vasily MAXIMOV
AFPSupporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny take part in a rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, in Moscow, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Vasily MAXIMOV
L'opposant a été inculpé pour «violation des procédures concernant l'organisation d'une manifestation», a indiqué la police moscovite dans un communiqué.
À Moscou, près de 4000 personnes, selon les estimations de l'AFP (environ 1000 selon la police), se sont rassemblées dans le centre-ville, entourées d'un dispositif policier impressionnant.
La manifestation s'est achevée vers 15H00 GMT, a annoncé l'équipe d'Alexeï Navalny sur Twitter et Youtube. «Vous avez le droit moral de rentrer chez vous avec le sentiment du devoir accompli», a-t-elle déclaré.
Une petite centaine de manifestants ont continué malgré tout à Moscou à crier en soirée des slogans contre le Kremlin, comme «À bas le tsar», devant le siège du gouvernement.
«Nous voulons la liberté, des élections justes et que Navalny soit présent aux élections», a déclaré à l'AFP une manifestante, Janna. «Ce ne sont pas des élections, mais un trompe-l'oeil».
À Saint-Pétersbourg, dans le nord-ouest, quelque 1.500 manifestants selon la police ont également scandé «La Russie sans Poutine» ou encore «Un, deux, trois, Poutine, tu t'en vas», encerclés eux aussi par d'importants effectifs policiers, avant de se disperser.
Des milliers de manifestants (3.500 d'après la police) se sont réunis dans près de 120 villes de province, dont Nijni-Novgorod, Tcheboksari (Russie centrale), Tomsk (Sibérie) ou encore à Iakoutsk, en Extrême orient russe, malgré une température de -45°C.
Selon l'ONG russe OVD-Info, au moins 257 militants ont été arrêtés dans tout le pays au cours de ces manifestations.
La police a fait irruption dimanche matin à Moscou dans les locaux de campagne de l'opposant et dans ceux de son organisation «Fonds de lutte contre la corruption» (FBK), ainsi que dans certains de ses bureaux en région. Plusieurs personnes ont été arrêtées, a annoncé l'équipe de Navalny sur Twitter.
À moins de deux mois de la présidentielle du 18 mars, Alexeï Navalny a appelé les Russes à se réunir sous le slogan «Ce ne sont pas des élections, mais une duperie», pour dénoncer un scrutin selon lui joué d'avance.
Manifester contre le Kremlin, «c'est notre arme politique», a déclaré dimanche dans une vidéo le charismatique blogueur anticorruption. «Tant que nous ne réussissons pas à faire pression de manière efficace sur le pouvoir, nous n'obtiendrons rien».
La mairie de Moscou, qui n'avait pas autorisé la manifestation de dimanche, a prévenu qu'elle exigerait «des mesures judiciaires» contre l'opposant.
Alexeï Navalny, 41 ans, a été détenu à trois reprises en 2017 pour avoir organisé des manifestations non autorisées réunissant parfois des dizaines de milliers de participants à travers la Russie, avec à la clef plusieurs centaines d'arrestations.
Déclaré inéligible en raison d'une condamnation pénale qu'il estime avoir été orchestrée par le Kremlin, Alexeï Navalny ne peut pas participer au scrutin du 18 mars.
Faute de pouvoir se présenter, il compte peser sur le taux de participation en appelant à boycotter cette élection.
«Il n'y a actuellement pas de vraies élections et nous exigeons qu'on nous les rendre», avait-il expliqué dans un entretien exclusif avec l'AFP. Le scrutin «consiste de fait à renommer Poutine», estime-t-il.
M. Poutine devrait remporter un quatrième mandat qui le maintiendrait au pouvoir jusqu'en 2024, sauf énorme surprise.
Mais sa victoire pourrait être ternie par un faible taux de participation, véritable casse-tête pour le pouvoir, a dit à l'AFP Lev Goudkov, directeur du centre de sondage indépendant Levada.
En novembre, 58% des Russes se disaient prêts à aller voter, contre 69% lors de l'élection présidentielle de 2012 et 75% pour celle de 2008, d'après un sondage de Levada.