Sept naufragés sauvés dans le Pacifique

NEWS || The @NZAirForce P-3K2 Orion has found seven survivors from a ferry with 50 people on board that was reported missing in Kiribati a week ago. MORE: https://t.co/eAQJGM14Ul . #Force4Good pic.twitter.com/p3UimMmGAx

Imagery that was taken from the @NZAirForce P-3K2 Orion as the fishing vessel picked up the seven survivors from a ferry with 50 people on board that was reported missing in Kiribati a week ago. The Orion crew found the dinghy earlier today: https://t.co/eAQJGM14Ul#Force4Good pic.twitter.com/avoUhxnc9b