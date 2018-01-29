Les États-Unis «troublés» par la «répression» politique en Russie

Les États-Unis sont «troublés par les efforts des autorités russes pour réprimer l'opposition politique», a déclaré lundi à l'AFP la porte-parole du département américain au lendemain de la brève arrestation de l'opposant numéro un au Kremlin Alexeï Navalny.
«Les dirigeants politiques qui ont confiance en eux n'ont pas peur des voix discordantes, et ne ressentent par le besoin d'utiliser de manière abusive les forces de l'ordre pour empêcher des manifestations pacifiques et arrêter des opposants politiques», a estimé Heather Nauert.
-
AFPTOPSHOT - Supporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny take part in a rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, in Moscow, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Mladen ANTONOV
-
AFPTOPSHOT - A woman gestures in front of riot police during a rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, Saint Petersburg, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / OLGA MALTSEVA
-
AFPTOPSHOT - A supporter of opposition leader Alexei Navalny wearing a rubber mask depicting President Vladimir Putin takes part in a rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, Saint Petersburg, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / OLGA MALTSEVA
-
AFPA man scuffles with a riot police during an opposition rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, Saint Petersburg, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / OLGA MALTSEVA
-
AFPRiot police block an area during an opposition rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, Saint Petersburg, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / OLGA MALTSEVA
-
AFPRiot police guard an area as supporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny take part in a rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, Saint Petersburg, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / OLGA MALTSEVA
-
AFPRiot police guard an area as supporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny take part in a rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, Saint Petersburg, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / OLGA MALTSEVA
-
AFPSupporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny take part in a rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, Saint Petersburg, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / OLGA MALTSEVA
-
AFPSupporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny take part in a rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, Saint Petersburg, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / OLGA MALTSEVA
-
AFPTOPSHOT - A still image taken from an AFPTV footage shows police officers detaining opposition leader Alexei Navalny during a rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, Moscow, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Alexandra Dalsbaek
-
AFPA man breaks through a police line during an opposition rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, Saint Petersburg, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / OLGA MALTSEVA
-
AFPA man breaks through a police line during an opposition rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, Saint Petersburg, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / OLGA MALTSEVA
-
AFPSupporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny take part in a rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, Saint Petersburg, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / OLGA MALTSEVA
-
AFPSupporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny take part in a rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, Saint Petersburg, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / OLGA MALTSEVA
-
AFPTOPSHOT - A still image taken from an AFPTV footage shows opposition leader Alexei Navalny taking a selfie photograph during a rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, Moscow, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Alexandra Dalsbaek
-
AFPProtesters attach a poster showing Russian President Vladimir Putin on the fence of the Russian Embassy in Paris on January 28, 2018, during a rally called for by Russian political activists in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Russian police on Janaury 28 detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow as thousands rallied across the country against a March election expected to extend Vladimir Putin's Kremlin term. Surrounded by supporters, the 41-year-old charismatic politician chanted "Swindlers and thieves" before being detained shortly afterwards at an unsanctioned gathering in the city centre amid heavy police presence. / AFP PHOTO / Zakaria ABDELKAFI
-
AFPA still image taken from an AFPTV footage shows police officers detaining opposition leader Alexei Navalny during a rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, Moscow, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Alexandra Dalsbaek
-
AFPA still image taken from an AFPTV footage shows opposition leader Alexei Navalny taking a selfie photograph during a rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, Moscow, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Alexandra Dalsbaek
-
AFPSupporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny take part in a rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, in Moscow, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Mladen ANTONOV
-
AFPSupporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny take part in a rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, in Moscow, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Vasily MAXIMOV
-
AFPSupporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny take part in a rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, in Moscow, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Vasily MAXIMOV
-
AFPSupporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny take part in a rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections, in Moscow, January 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Vasily MAXIMOV
«Le peuple russe, comme tout autre peuple, mérite un gouvernement qui soutienne la compétition ouverte entre les idées, une gouvernance transparente» et «la possibilité d'excercer ses droits sans craindre la répression», a-t-elle ajouté.
«Nous exhortons le gouvernement russe à donner un accès équitable à toutes les parties politiques qui veulent participer au processus électoral», a conclu la porte-parole de la diplomatie des États-Unis, dont les relations sont au plus bas avec Moscou.
Des milliers de partisans d'Alexeï Navalny ont manifesté dimanche en réponse à son appel pour dénoncer la «supercherie» de l'élection présidentielle du 18 mars, à laquelle il n'est pas autorisé à se présenter. L'opposant a été arrêté par la police à Moscou, inculpé pour «violation des procédures concernant l'organisation d'une manifestation», avant d'être rapidement libéré.
Alexeï Navalny, 41 ans, a été détenu à trois reprises en 2017 pour avoir organisé des manifestations non autorisées réunissant parfois des dizaines de milliers de participants à travers la Russie. Déclaré inéligible en raison d'une condamnation pénale qu'il estime avoir été orchestrée par le Kremlin, il compte peser sur la participation en appelant à boycotter cette élection, que le président sortant Vladimir Poutine devrait remporter sauf énorme surprise.