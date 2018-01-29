/news/world

Opposition à Poutine

Les États-Unis «troublés» par la «répression» politique en Russie

Agence France-Presse

Les États-Unis sont «troublés par les efforts des autorités russes pour réprimer l'opposition politique», a déclaré lundi à l'AFP la porte-parole du département américain au lendemain de la brève arrestation de l'opposant numéro un au Kremlin Alexeï Navalny.

«Les dirigeants politiques qui ont confiance en eux n'ont pas peur des voix discordantes, et ne ressentent par le besoin d'utiliser de manière abusive les forces de l'ordre pour empêcher des manifestations pacifiques et arrêter des opposants politiques», a estimé Heather Nauert.

«Le peuple russe, comme tout autre peuple, mérite un gouvernement qui soutienne la compétition ouverte entre les idées, une gouvernance transparente» et «la possibilité d'excercer ses droits sans craindre la répression», a-t-elle ajouté.

«Nous exhortons le gouvernement russe à donner un accès équitable à toutes les parties politiques qui veulent participer au processus électoral», a conclu la porte-parole de la diplomatie des États-Unis, dont les relations sont au plus bas avec Moscou.

Des milliers de partisans d'Alexeï Navalny ont manifesté dimanche en réponse à son appel pour dénoncer la «supercherie» de l'élection présidentielle du 18 mars, à laquelle il n'est pas autorisé à se présenter. L'opposant a été arrêté par la police à Moscou, inculpé pour «violation des procédures concernant l'organisation d'une manifestation», avant d'être rapidement libéré.

Alexeï Navalny, 41 ans, a été détenu à trois reprises en 2017 pour avoir organisé des manifestations non autorisées réunissant parfois des dizaines de milliers de participants à travers la Russie. Déclaré inéligible en raison d'une condamnation pénale qu'il estime avoir été orchestrée par le Kremlin, il compte peser sur la participation en appelant à boycotter cette élection, que le président sortant Vladimir Poutine devrait remporter sauf énorme surprise.

