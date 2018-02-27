La vague de froid se poursuit en Europe

AFP

The sun rises in the 'Buergerpark' in Bremen, Germany as benches are covered with snow and a thin layer of ice, on February 26, 2018. A wintry blast of freezing temperatures sweeps across Europe, with a biting wind from Siberia. The "Beast from the East", as the phenomenon has been dubbed by the British media, is expected to bring cold air from Russia over the next few days that will make it feel even chillier than thermometers indicate. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Carmen Jaspersen / Germany OUT