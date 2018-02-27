La vague de froid se poursuit en Europe

De la Baltique à la Méditerranée, l'Europe restait saisie mardi par un froid glacial venu de Sibérie qui a fait plus d'une vingtaine de morts en quatre jours.
Cette vague de froid, surnommée «La Bête de l'Est» par les médias britanniques, «L'Ours de Sibérie» aux Pays-Bas, le «canon à neige» en Suède ou le «Moscou-Paris» en France, fait craindre pour la santé des plus fragiles, sans-abri ou personnes âgées en particulier, et perturbe les transports.
AFPSnow-covered ships moor at the port of Kirchdorf on the Baltic Sea island of Poel, northeastern Germany, where bays risk to freeze due to permafrost and night temperatures below minus ten degrees Celsius, on February 27, 2018. A blast of Siberian weather dubbed "The Beast from the East" sent temperatures plunging across much of Europe. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Jens B�ttner / Germany OUT
AFPA snowplough clears a road from snow in Uigendorf, southern Germany, on February 27, 2018. A blast of Siberian weather dubbed "The Beast from the East" sent temperatures plunging across much of Europe. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Thomas Warnack / Germany OUT
Les températures devaient rester glaciales dans la nuit de mardi à mercredi, avec par exemple -24°C attendus par endroits en Allemagne, -29°C en Estonie et -18°C en République tchèque.
Au moins 23 personnes ont péri à cause du froid depuis vendredi: neuf en Pologne dont cinq durant la nuit de lundi à mardi, trois en France et en République tchèque --des sans-abri--, cinq en Lituanie, deux en Roumanie dont une femme de 83 ans retrouvée mardi recouverte par la neige dans la rue, et un sans-abri en Italie. En Estonie, le froid a fait sept morts sur l'ensemble de février.
D'un bout à l'autre de l'Europe, le mercure chutait et les chaudières tournaient à plein régime. Le groupe gazier russe Gazprom a annoncé avoir battu pendant six jours d'affilée des records d'exportations journalières vers l'Europe. Le dernier record a été établi lundi à 666,8 millions de mètres cubes.
En Suède, -39,6°C ont été relevés lundi en Laponie et l'Autriche a enregistré -25,4°C à Flattnitz (sud), un record pour février.
Londres a connu mardi de fortes chutes de neige. Les journaux britanniques publiaient des photos de canotage sur la rivière Cam enneigée ou de vagues gelées à Weston-super-Mare.
En Italie, Rome a connu lundi sa première neige en six ans. Il a fait -40°C à moins de 100 km de Venise dans la nuit de dimanche à lundi, à Dolina Campoluzzo (1 768 m d'altitude).
La Campanie, autour de Naples, n'avait pas vu autant de neige depuis 1956. L'île de Capri, le site de Pompéi ou encore les plages de la côte amalfitaine ont été recouverts d'une fine couche de neige.
En France, qui n'avait pas connu un tel froid à pareille époque de l'année depuis 2005, la baie d'Ajaccio en Corse était couverte de neige mardi matin, du jamais vu en 30 ans.
AFPDe la neige est tombée en Corse, le 27 février 2018
En Allemagne, le mercure affichait -14°C à Berlin mardi matin. Il a fait durant la nuit précédente -30,5°C au sommet du Zugspitze (2.962 m, plus haute montagne du pays), un record depuis plus de cent ans à cette période de l'année.
Les températures sont descendues la même nuit à -20°C dans le sud de la Pologne, à -24,6°C dans l'ouest de la République tchèque et jusqu'à -26°C en Lituanie.
Dans les Balkans, il faisait -1°C sur l'île d'habitude ensoleillée de Hvar (Croatie) avec des minima historiques en Albanie, -10° au Kosovo et -20°C en montagne aux alentours de Sarajevo en Bosnie.
AFPDes enfants jouant dans un parc de Pogradec dans le sud-est de l'Albanie.
En Suisse, il a fait -38°C à Glattalp (1.850 m d'altitude), endroit inhabité coutumier des extrêmes.
Aux Pays-Bas, les amateurs de patinage mesuraient l'épaisseur de la glace, insuffisante malgré des températures jusqu'à -10,1°C à Eindhoven (sud). En Allemagne, les pompiers de Bad Zwischenahn (nord) ont inondé un stationnement pour créer une patinoire afin de dissuader les gens d'aller patiner dehors.
Neige et verglas affectaient les transports, avec des retards ou annulations comme à l'aéroport londonien de Heathrow, où British Airways a annulé 60 vols, ou celui de Nice, sur la Côte d'Azur française. L'aéroport de la baie de Naples a dû fermer mardi matin à cause de chutes de neige inattendues.
En Italie, une stalactite de glace chutant depuis un pont sur le périphérique de Turin a suscité une grosse frayeur en faisant exploser un pare-brise, mais épargnant miraculeusement le conducteur.
En Croatie, la ligne ferroviaire Zagreb-Split était coupée. En Roumanie, trois ports sur la mer Noire étaient fermés, tout comme l'aéroport de Varna dans l'est de la Bulgarie.
Les accidents de la route se sont multipliés en Allemagne, notamment sur la côte baltique, ou en Suède.
Les établissements scolaires restaient aussi perturbés dans de nombreux pays d'Europe, et les appels à la vigilance pour les sans-abri se sont multipliés.
En Belgique, une mesure inédite prise durant le week-end à Etterbeek en région bruxelloise pour contraindre les sans-abri à rejoindre un refuge faisait tache d'huile. Namur, Charleroi ou Verviers (sud) ont ainsi autorisé leur police locale à agir en ce sens.
À Rome, 400 places supplémentaires ont été ouvertes aux sans-abri, portant le total à 1 700. À Berlin, où les centres d'accueil étaient pleins à 90%, cent lits supplémentaires ont été ajoutés.