L'Europe grelotte sous le froid, près de cinquante morts

AFP

A woman scratches the windshield of her car to free it from snow and ice in Pokrent, Germany, on February 26, 2018. A wintry blast of freezing temperatures sweeps across Europe, with a biting wind from Siberia. The "Beast from the East", as the phenomenon has been dubbed by the British media, is expected to bring cold air from Russia over the next few days that will make it feel even chillier than thermometers indicate. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Jens B�ttner / Germany OUT