L'Europe grelotte sous le froid, près de cinquante morts

La vague de froid sibérien qui sévit en Europe avait fait près de 50 morts mercredi, dont de nombreux sans-abri, et continuait à semer la pagaille dans les transports.
Surnommée «La Bête de l'Est» par les médias britanniques, «L'Ours de Sibérie» aux Pays-Bas, le «Canon à neige» en Suède ou le «Moscou-Paris» en France, cette vague de froid a fait au moins 47 morts depuis vendredi, selon un comptage des bureaux de l'AFP: dix-huit en Pologne, six en République tchèque, cinq en Lituanie, quatre en France ainsi qu'en Slovaquie, deux en Italie, tout comme en Roumanie, en Serbie et en Slovénie; un aux Pays-Bas et au moins un autre en Espagne, au Pays basque. En Estonie, le froid a fait sept morts sur l'ensemble de février.
AFPDes enfants jouant dans un parc de Pogradec dans le sud-est de l'Albanie.
AFPPogradec en Albanie.
AFPLibrazhd, en Albanie.
Dans la nuit de mardi à mercredi, le mercure est tombé jusqu'à -21°C dans les régions montagneuses de Croatie et de Bosnie, -20°C à Lübeck dans le nord de l'Allemagne, -19°C dans le sud de la Pologne, -18°C près de Liège en Belgique et -10°C dans les environs de Londres.
En Suisse, un pic de -36°C a été enregistré à Glattalp, à 1.850 mètres d'altitude, un endroit inhabité coutumier de ce type d'extrêmes. En France, la nuit de mardi à mercredi a été la plus froide de l'hiver dans le nord-est, avec -12°C à Metz.
AFPSnow-covered ships moor at the port of Kirchdorf on the Baltic Sea island of Poel, northeastern Germany, where bays risk to freeze due to permafrost and night temperatures below minus ten degrees Celsius, on February 27, 2018. A blast of Siberian weather dubbed "The Beast from the East" sent temperatures plunging across much of Europe. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Jens B�ttner / Germany OUT
AFPA snowplough clears a road from snow in Uigendorf, southern Germany, on February 27, 2018. A blast of Siberian weather dubbed "The Beast from the East" sent temperatures plunging across much of Europe. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Thomas Warnack / Germany OUT
AFPPicture taken with a drone shows a snow-covered sailing ship mooring in Kirchdorf on the Baltic Sea island of Poel, northeastern Germany, where bays risk to freeze due to permafrost and night temperatures below minus ten degrees Celsius, on February 27, 2018. A blast of Siberian weather dubbed "The Beast from the East" sent temperatures plunging across much of Europe. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Jens B�ttner / Germany OUT
AFPPeople wait at a snow-covered bus stop in Stralsund, northeastern Germany, on February 27, 2018. A blast of Siberian weather dubbed "The Beast from the East" sent temperatures plunging across much of Europe. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Stefan Sauer / Germany OUT
AFPPicture taken with a drone shows snow-covered sailing ships mooring at the boatyard harbour of Kirchdorf on the Baltic Sea island of Poel, northeastern Germany, where bays risk to freeze due to permafrost and night temperatures below minus ten degrees Celsius, on February 27, 2018. A blast of Siberian weather dubbed "The Beast from the East" sent temperatures plunging across much of Europe. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Jens B�ttner / Germany OUT
AFPPicture taken with a drone shows snow-covered ships mooring in Kirchdorf on the Baltic Sea island of Poel, northeastern Germany, where bays risk to freeze due to permafrost and night temperatures below minus ten degrees Celsius, on February 27, 2018. A blast of Siberian weather dubbed "The Beast from the East" sent temperatures plunging across much of Europe. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Jens B�ttner / Germany OUT
AFPA fox sits on a snow covered meadow in Irsee, southern Germany, on February 27, 2018. A blast of Siberian weather dubbed "The Beast from the East" sent temperatures plunging across much of Europe. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Karl-Josef Hildenbrand / Germany OUT
AFPPicture taken with a drone shows snow-covered sailing ships mooring at the boatyard harbour of Kirchdorf on the Baltic Sea island of Poel, northeastern Germany, where bays risk to freeze due to permafrost and night temperatures below minus ten degrees Celsius, on February 27, 2018. A blast of Siberian weather dubbed "The Beast from the East" sent temperatures plunging across much of Europe. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Jens B�ttner / Germany OUT
AFPPicture taken with a drone shows a windmill in Stove, northeastern Germany, covered in snow on February 27, 2018. A blast of Siberian weather dubbed "The Beast from the East" sent temperatures plunging across much of Europe. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Jens B�ttner / Germany OUT
AFPThe Holsten Gate (C, Holstentor), landmark of the northwestern city of Luebeck, is covered in snow on February 27, 2018. A blast of Siberian weather dubbed "The Beast from the East" sent temperatures plunging across much of Europe. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Carsten Rehder / Germany OUT
AFPThe Holsten Gate (Holstentor), landmark of the northwestern city of Luebeck, is covered in snow on February 27, 2018. A blast of Siberian weather dubbed "The Beast from the East" sent temperatures plunging across much of Europe. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Carsten Rehder / Germany OUT
AFPA woman walks with a snow shovel to free a snowy driveway from snow in Pokrent, Germany, on February 26, 2018. A wintry blast of freezing temperatures sweeps across Europe, with a biting wind from Siberia. The "Beast from the East", as the phenomenon has been dubbed by the British media, is expected to bring cold air from Russia over the next few days that will make it feel even chillier than thermometers indicate. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Jens B�ttner / Germany OUT
AFPSnow covers a path in the park "Planten and Blomen" in Hamburg, Germany, on February 26, 2018. A wintry blast of freezing temperatures sweeps across Europe, with a biting wind from Siberia. The "Beast from the East", as the phenomenon has been dubbed by the British media, is expected to bring cold air from Russia over the next few days that will make it feel even chillier than thermometers indicate. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Axel Heimken / Germany OUT
AFPA woman scratches the windshield of her car to free it from snow and ice in Pokrent, Germany, on February 26, 2018. A wintry blast of freezing temperatures sweeps across Europe, with a biting wind from Siberia. The "Beast from the East", as the phenomenon has been dubbed by the British media, is expected to bring cold air from Russia over the next few days that will make it feel even chillier than thermometers indicate. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Jens B�ttner / Germany OUT
AFPSnow covers the paths and roads in the harbor in Hamburg, Germany, on February 26, 2018. A wintry blast of freezing temperatures sweeps across Europe, with a biting wind from Siberia. The "Beast from the East", as the phenomenon has been dubbed by the British media, is expected to bring cold air from Russia over the next few days that will make it feel even chillier than thermometers indicate. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Axel Heimken / Germany OUT
AFPSnow covers the paths, streets and the Bismarck monument in the city center in Hamburg, Germany, on February 26, 2018. A wintry blast of freezing temperatures sweeps across Europe, with a biting wind from Siberia. The "Beast from the East", as the phenomenon has been dubbed by the British media, is expected to bring cold air from Russia over the next few days that will make it feel even chillier than thermometers indicate. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Axel Heimken / Germany OUT
AFPA thick blanket of snow lies on cars at a used car dealer in Rehna, Germany, on February 26, 2018. A wintry blast of freezing temperatures sweeps across Europe, with a biting wind from Siberia. The "Beast from the East", as the phenomenon has been dubbed by the British media, is expected to bring cold air from Russia over the next few days that will make it feel even chillier than thermometers indicate. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Jens B�ttner / Germany OUT
AFPThe sun rises in the 'Buergerpark' in Bremen, Germany as benches are covered with snow and a thin layer of ice, on February 26, 2018. A wintry blast of freezing temperatures sweeps across Europe, with a biting wind from Siberia. The "Beast from the East", as the phenomenon has been dubbed by the British media, is expected to bring cold air from Russia over the next few days that will make it feel even chillier than thermometers indicate. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Carmen Jaspersen / Germany OUT
Les températures très basses, qui devraient perdurer jusqu'à jeudi, affectaient principalement les sans-abri. Trois d'entre eux ont péri en France et en République tchèque depuis vendredi et deux en Italie, dont un qui refusait de quitter l'endroit où il dormait dehors à Milan.
En Belgique, plusieurs villes ont pris la décision inédite de forcer les personnes sans domicile fixe à rejoindre un refuge.
En Allemagne, l'Association d'aide pour les sans-abri a réclamé que les centres d'accueil soient ouverts toute la journée et pas seulement la nuit : «On peut aussi mourir de froid pendant la journée», a insisté Werena Rosenke, à la tête de l'association, qui a recensé quatre décès dus au froid depuis le début de l'hiver.
Michael Wright/WENN.com
En France, le ministre de la Cohésion des territoires Jacques Mézard a annoncé que 150 000 places d'hébergement d'urgence étaient disponibles, «un chiffre jamais atteint».
«Ceux qui ont une maison peuvent aussi s'avérer vulnérables par ce temps. Si vous avez des voisins âgés ou fragiles, vérifiez qu'ils sont sains et saufs, qu'ils ont un stock suffisant d'aliments et de médicaments chez eux et qu'ils maintiennent leur logement au chaud (au moins 18°C)», a demandé le maire de Londres, Sadiq Khan.
En Irlande, les habitants se ruaient dans les supermarchés pour constituer des stocks de nourriture à l'approche de la tempête Emma, qui devrait provoquer jeudi les plus importantes chutes de neige sur ce pays depuis 1982. Les photos de rayons de pain vides fleurissaient sur les réseaux sociaux. Les autorités ont décrété «l'alerte rouge» et demandé à tous les habitants des provinces de Munster (sud-ouest) et de Leinster (est) de rester à l'abri entre 16H00 jeudi et 12H00 vendredi.
AFPDe la neige est tombée en Corse, le 27 février 2018
Partout en Europe, la neige et le verglas ont semé la pagaille sur les routes, comme en Catalogne, dans le nord-est de l'Espagne, où des milliers de camions ont été immobilisés, et perturbé le trafic aérien et ferroviaire. De nombreux vols ont été annulés ou retardés dans les aéroports britanniques. En Irlande, la compagnie à bas prix Ryanair a annulé tous ses vols au départ et à l'arrivée de Dublin.
Aux Pays-Bas, la fièvre du patinage s'est emparée de la population. Malgré des températures ressenties de -15°C par endroits, les conditions n'étaient toutefois pas idéales pour pratiquer ce sport : à Hank, dans l'ouest,un homme de 75 ans est mort mercredi en tombant dans l'eau glacée après être passé à travers la glace trop fine. Plusieurs accidents similaires ont été signalés dans des villages près d'Utrecht et d'Amsterdam, mais les victimes ont pu être secourues à temps.
Le tabloïd Österreich a décerné la palme du «job le plus glacial d'Autriche» à Ludwig Rasser et Norbert Daxbacher, employés à la station météo du Sonnblick à 3.109 mètres d'altitude, qui trois fois par jour doivent sortir pour effectuer les relevés des appareils de mesure. «Il nous faut une heure pour relever les mesures de tous les appareils. A -32°C (température de mardi), le ressenti avec le vent est de -60°C», a témoigné Ludwig.
De nombreuses écoles étaient fermées au Royaume-Uni, en Irlande, dans le nord de l'Espagne et du Portugal, en Bosnie et au Kosovo, de même qu'en Albanie où beaucoup de villages et de petites villes étaient isolés par la neige.