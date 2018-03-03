Le groupe jihadiste GSIM revendique les attaques de Ouagadougou

Le Groupe pour le soutien de l'islam et des musulmans (GSIM) a revendiqué les attaques de vendredi à Ouagadougou, affirmant avoir agi en représailles à une opération française au Mali, rapporte samedi l'agence privée mauritanienne Al Akhbar, citant un communiqué de ce groupe.
Dirigé par le Touareg malien Iyad Ag Ghaly, le groupe affirme avoir mené ces attaques contre l'état-major des forces armées du Burkina Faso et l'ambassade de France à Ouagadougou, qui ont fait 8 morts parmi les militaires, «en réponse à la mort de plusieurs de ses dirigeants dans un raid de l'armée française dans le nord du Mali il y a deux semaines», selon cette source.
AFPBurkinabe soldiers visit the French embassy on March 3, 2018 a day after dozens of people were killed in twin attacks on the French embassy and the country's military. The government said the attack on the military was a suicide car bombing and that a planned meeting of the G5 Sahel regional anti-terrorism force may have been the target. / AFP PHOTO / Ahmed OUOBA
AFPThis photo taken on March 3, 2018 in Ouagadougou shows bullet holes on the exterior of the French embassy, a day after dozens of people were killed in twin attacks on the French embassy and the country's military. The government said the attack on the military was a suicide car bombing and that a planned meeting of the G5 Sahel regional anti-terrorism force may have been the target. / AFP PHOTO / Ahmed OUOBA
Le 15 février, une vingtaine de jihadistes présumés avaient été «tués ou capturés», selon l'état-major français, lors d'une opération aérienne et au sol des forces françaises visant le groupe d'Iyad Ag Ghaly dans le nord-est du Mali, à proximité de la frontière avec l'Algérie.
Le GSIM avait déjà revendiqué l'attaque qui a coûté la vie à deux militaires français et blessé un troisième le 21 février dans le nord-est du Mali, une zone frontalière du Niger réputée servir de refuge à des groupes jihadistes que la force conjointe du G5 Sahel s'est donnée pour mission de chasser.
À Ouagadougou, huit membres des forces de l'ordre burkinabè ont été tués vendredi et 12 blessés sont en état d'urgence absolue, selon un bilan officiel. Aucun ressortissant français n'a été tué ou blessé.
Huit assaillants ont été tués au cours des attaques.