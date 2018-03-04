Attaques de Ouagadougou: des complices dans l'armée?

L'enquête sur la double attaque de Ouagadougou progressait dimanche: un jihadiste présumé soupçonné d'avoir joué un rôle clé était entendu par la justice du Burkina Faso qui soupçonne des complicités dans l'armée.
L'homme dont la nationalité n'a pas été révélée a été arrêté vendredi dans les heures qui ont suivi les attaques coordonnées contre l'état-major des armées burkinabè et l'ambassade de France à Ouagadougou, a déclaré à l'AFP une source gouvernementale.
Cet homme est soupçonné d'avoir participé à l'attaque de l'état-major général de l'armée, en plein centre de Ouagadougou et pourrait même être «un cerveau» de l'opération, a-t-on ajouté.
Un deuxième homme a été arrêté et était interrogé, mais les soupçons pesant sur lui sont moins forts que sur le premier, a indiqué cette source sans autre précision.
Les attaques ont fait sept morts et plus de 80 blessés parmi les forces de sécurité, ainsi que neuf jihadistes tués, selon un dernier bilan. Elles ont été revendiquées samedi soir par le Groupe de soutien à l'islam et aux musulmans (GSIM) lié à Al-Qaïda disant agir en représailles à une opération militaire française antijihadiste au Mali.
AFPBurkinabe soldiers visit the French embassy on March 3, 2018 a day after dozens of people were killed in twin attacks on the French embassy and the country's military. The government said the attack on the military was a suicide car bombing and that a planned meeting of the G5 Sahel regional anti-terrorism force may have been the target. / AFP PHOTO / Ahmed OUOBA
D'autres assaillants «jihadistes ont peut-être pu s'enfuir» après l'attaque de l'état-major, situé dans le quartier très fréquenté du grand marché de Ouagadougou, selon la source gouvernementale.
Les autorités ont de «très forts soupçons» qu'il y ait «des infiltrés dans l'armée» qui ont renseigné les jihadistes pour l'attaque de l'état-major, a ajouté la source burkinabè.
L'explosion de la voiture piégée qui a précédé l'assaut a totalement détruit une salle de réunion, située en façade du bâtiment, où devait se tenir une réunion de l'état-major de la force antijihadiste du G5 Sahel. La réunion a été changée de salle au dernier moment, évitant un carnage.
«Ils avaient une connaissance des habitudes et pratiques courantes au sein de l'état-major, ce qui explique la facilité avec laquelle ils ont accédé au sein de l'état-major par son accès de service, situé au dos de l'entrée principale», avait expliqué samedi une autre source gouvernementale.
La plupart des assaillants identifiés étaient burkinabè, et un était étranger, selon des sources sécuritaires. Ceux qui ont mené l'assaut contre l'état-major portaient des uniformes de l'armée, autre indice d'une possible complicité interne.
Les enquêteurs se demandent si l'attaque contre l'ambassade de France n'était pas une «diversion» avant l'attaque contre l'état-major.
Située dans la zone des représentations diplomatiques, l'ambassade de France est très bien protégée. La tentative s'est d'ailleurs soldée par la mort des quatre jihadistes qui n'ont pu pénétrer dans l'enceinte diplomatique, a aussi expliqué la source gouvernementale.
Dans sa revendication, le GSIM dit avoir agi «en réponse à la mort de plusieurs de ses dirigeants dans un raid de l'armée française dans le nord du Mali il y a deux semaines».
Le GSIM est une organisation jihadiste regroupant depuis un an plusieurs entités du Sahel liées à Al-Qaïda. Il est dirigé par le Touareg malien Iyad Ag Ghaly, chef d'Ansar Dine.
Une importante équipe d'enquêteurs français est arrivée samedi à Ouagadougou pour prêter main forte à la justice burkinabè.
Dirigée par un procureur de la section antiterroriste du parquet de Paris, l'équipe comprend des enquêteurs de la Sous-direction anti-terroriste, de la Direction générale de la sécurité intérieure et de la police scientifique, selon des sources judiciaire et policière françaises.
L'activité a repris normalement dimanche dans la capitale burkinabè, mais, signe de l'extrême tension qui persiste, deux incidents armés se sont produits, dont l'un a fait un mort.
Vers 2h du matin (locales et GMT), une voiture et une moto ont tenté de forcer un barrage, malgré des tirs de sommation, à environ 1,5 km du palais présidentiel, en périphérie de Ouagadougou, selon des sources gouvernementale et sécuritaire.
La voiture avec deux occupants a fait demi-tour et pris la fuite. L'homme sur la moto a été tué, dans des circonstances non précisées.
Autre incident dimanche matin, des soldats ont effectué des tirs de sommation contre des passants qui voulaient franchir une barrière dans la zone de l'état-major, toujours totalement bouclée.
Le Burkina Faso est depuis 2015 la cible d'attaques jihadistes, qui ont déjà frappé sa capitale, sans jamais toutefois atteindre un tel niveau d'organisation.
Dans la population, la nervosité restait palpable dimanche.
«La paix soit au Burkina Faso. En tout cas, nous, les croyants, nous allons prier beaucoup pour que les terroristes ne viennent plus», a déclaré à l'AFP une commerçante, Suzane Kouama.
Bouri Sawadogo, étudiant, souhaite «que ça s'arrête, parce que, à l'allure ou ça va, franchement, on a tous peur». «Notre état-major, c'est le coeur de Ouagadougou, le coeur du Burkina Faso qui a été attaqué».