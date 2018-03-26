Accusée du meurtre de la nounou, elle avait un caractère explosif

AFP

Mother of murdered French au-pair Sophie Lionnet, Catherine Devallonne, leaves the Old Bailey, London's Central Criminal Court, in central London on March 19, 2018 after the opening of the trial of a couple accused of her daughter's murder. At an earlier hearing, designer Sabrina Kouider, 34, and her partner Ouissem Medouni, 40, denied killing their French nanny Sophie Lionnet, but admitted perverting the course of justice by attempting to burn her body to dispose of it. The charred remains of Sophie Lionnet, 21, originally from Troyes in northeast France, were found in the garden at a house in southwest London on September 20. / AFP PHOTO / Niklas HALLEN