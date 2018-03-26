Accusée du meurtre de la nounou, elle avait un caractère explosif

L'ex-compagnon de Sabrina Kouider, Mark Walton, fondateur du boys band irlandais Boyzone, a décrit lundi les brusques accès de colère de la jeune femme accusée du meurtre de Sophie Lionnet, sa jeune fille au pair.
«Elle parlait avec un doux accent français et tout d'un coup elle changeait de ton, s'énervait, parlait très fort et ne se souciait pas de l'endroit où nous étions», a témoigné Mark Walton, cheveux blonds, costume sombre et chemise blanche, au procès à Londres de Sabrina Kouider, 35 ans, et de son nouveau compagnon et coaccusé, Ouissem Medouni, 40 ans.
L'Irlandais, venu des États-Unis où il vit, a raconté qu'à «deux reprises», Sabrina Kouider avait hurlé en pleine rue qu'il n'avait pas d'argent, mentionnant son nom et son passé au sein du boys band, à qui voulait bien l'entendre.
Elle pouvait «devenir folle», «agressive» ou se mettre rapidement «en colère», selon lui.
AFPA well-wisher kneels at floral tributes in memory of slain French au pair Sophie Lionnet outside a residential property in Wimbledon, west London, on October 8, 2017 during a march in her honour. The charred body found in a London garden last month was identified as that of 21-year-old French woman Sophie Lionnet who worked as an au-pair, police said October 3, 2017. The gruesome nature of the death provoked a strong reaction from au pairs working in Britain, and among the French community at large. / AFP PHOTO / NIKLAS HALLE'N
AFPWell-wishers march in memory of slain French au-pair Sophie Lionnet, including French au-pair Victoria Patillas Navas (2L) and cousin of the victim Melanie Lionnet (2R) in Wimbledon, west London, on October 8, 2017. The charred body found in a London garden last month was identified as that of 21-year-old French woman Sophie Lionnet who worked as an au-pair, police said October 3, 2017. The gruesome nature of the death provoked a strong reaction from au pairs working in Britain, and among the French community at large. / AFP PHOTO / NIKLAS HALLE'N
AFPWellwishers react during a march in honour of slain French au-pair Sophie Lionnet in Wimbledon, west London, on October 8, 2017. The charred body found in a London garden last month was identified as that of 21-year-old French woman Sophie Lionnet who worked as an au-pair, police said October 3, 2017. The gruesome nature of the death provoked a strong reaction from au pairs working in Britain, and among the French community at large. / AFP PHOTO / NIKLAS HALLE'N
AFPFloral tributes in honour of slain French au-pair Sophie Lionnet are left outside a residential address in Wimbledon, west London, on October 8, 2017. The charred body found in a London garden last month was identified as that of 21-year-old French woman Sophie Lionnet who worked as an au-pair, police said October 3, 2017. The gruesome nature of the death provoked a strong reaction from au pairs working in Britain, and among the French community at large. / AFP PHOTO / NIKLAS HALLE'N
AFPMother of murdered French au-pair Sophie Lionnet, Catherine Devallonne, leaves the Old Bailey, London's Central Criminal Court, in central London on March 19, 2018 after the opening of the trial of a couple accused of her daughter's murder. At an earlier hearing, designer Sabrina Kouider, 34, and her partner Ouissem Medouni, 40, denied killing their French nanny Sophie Lionnet, but admitted perverting the course of justice by attempting to burn her body to dispose of it. The charred remains of Sophie Lionnet, 21, originally from Troyes in northeast France, were found in the garden at a house in southwest London on September 20. / AFP PHOTO / Niklas HALLEN
La relation de Sabrina Kouider et Mark Walton, était «tumultueuse», «sans doute la relation la plus tumultueuse que j'aie eue», a raconté le musicien.
La Française et l'Irlandais avaient eu un coup de foudre dans une banque du quartier de Notting Hill, à Londres, en 2011.
Mark Walton, qui avait fondé Boyzone en 1993 avant de quitter le groupe un an plus tard, gagnait bien sa vie et avait soutenu financièrement sa petite amie dès le début de leur relation.
Il prenait ainsi en charge les frais de garde de ses enfants, dont le plus jeune est aussi son fils. Il a expliqué que Sabrina Kouider avait renvoyé plusieurs nounous, les accusant de vol, de maltraitance ou de tourner autour de lui.
Des caméras dans la maison
Il avait aussi découvert que sa compagne avait placé des caméras dans leur logement «à cause des nounous».
À l'époque de leur relation, Sabrina Kouider avait appelé la police à plusieurs occasions, une fois au motif qu'il avait des photos d'une autre femme dans son téléphone portable.
Au bout d'environ deux ans de vie commune, Sabrina avait disparu subitement alors qu'elle était enceinte de quelques mois, ne donnant plus que des nouvelles sporadiques à Mark Walton, qui continuait néanmoins de la soutenir financièrement.
Puis en février 2014, il avait cessé de lui verser de l'argent alors qu'elle avait coupé tout contact.
Il avait eu de ses nouvelles quand elle l'avait accusé d'être un «pédophile», appelant sa mère et ses partenaires en affaires et montant une fausse page Facebook pour diffuser ces accusations.
Elle avait aussi accusé Mark Walton de maltraitance, harcèlement et violences.
Pour l'accusation, Sabrina Kouider avait développé «une obsession» pour son ex-compagnon, aboutissant à des «inventions, des croyances», englobant Sophie Lionnet.
Les restes carbonisés de la jeune fille au pair de 21 ans avaient été retrouvés par les pompiers dans le jardin du logement de Sabrina Kouider dans le sud de Londres.
Interrogée par la police, elle avait affirmé que Sophie Lionnet avait fui le domicile après lui avoir révélé que Mark Walton l'avait payée «plus de 18 000 livres (près de 21 000 euros, ndlr)» pour travailler pour lui.
Sophie Lionnet lui aurait avoué que Mark Walton «lui donnait des trucs pour droguer» et abuser sexuellement les occupants du foyer.
«Paresseuse et malfaisante»
Lundi, Mark Walton a catégoriquement démenti avoir été en contact avec la jeune fille.
Pour Sabrina Kouider, Sophie Lionnet était «paresseuse» et «malfaisante».
Une connaissance du couple a décrit en revanche une jeune fille au pair «effrayée et affamée».
Avant le drame, la jeune Française promettait depuis des mois à sa famille de rentrer en France mais repoussait sans cesse son départ, affirmant que Sabrina Kouider ne la laissait pas partir.
Aux enquêteurs, Mark Walton avait décrit son ex-compagne comme quelqu'un qui peut «se transformer d'une personne douce et gentille à quelqu'un d'effrayant en l'espace de quelques secondes».