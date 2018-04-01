Au moins six policiers tués dans une prison

Sept personnes dont au moins six policiers ont été tuées dimanche au cours d'une opération en vue de réprimer une mutinerie dans une prison de l'État de Veracruz, dans l'est du Mexique, ont annoncé les autorités locales.
L'émeute s'est produite dans l'établissement pénitentiaire de La Toma, situé dans la localité d'Amatlan, a déclaré dans un communiqué le gouvernement de cet État.
Au moment de pénétrer dans l'enceinte de la prison pour en prendre le contrôle, les forces de police «ont été attaquées et confinées dans un espace fermé. Les détenus ont mis le feu et la fumée a provoqué leur mort par asphyxie», a précisé le gouvernement local.
Quinze autres policiers ont été blessés ainsi que sept prisonniers, dont deux sont dans un état grave.
AFPPrisoner's relatives wait for information outside "La Toma" prison where on Sunday dawn a riot was registered inside with a balance of 7 policemen killed, in Amatlan de los Reyes, Veracruz State, Mexico on April 1, 2018. Seven police were killed Sunday trying to put down a riot at a prison in eastern Mexico, authorities said, the latest outburst of deadly violence in the country's jails. / AFP PHOTO / VICTORIA RAZO
AFPPolice State and Fuerza Civil personnel block the road to "La Toma" prison where on Sunday dawn a riot was registered inside with a balance of 7 policemen killed, in Amatlan de los Reyes, Veracruz State, Mexico on April 1, 2018. Seven police were killed Sunday trying to put down a riot at a prison in eastern Mexico, authorities said, the latest outburst of deadly violence in the country's jails. / AFP PHOTO / VICTORIA RAZO
AFPPolicemen guard the entrance of "La Toma" prison where on Sunday dawn a riot was registered inside with a balance of 7 policemen killed, in Amatlan de los Reyes, Veracruz State, Mexico on April 1, 2018. Seven police were killed Sunday trying to put down a riot at a prison in eastern Mexico, authorities said, the latest outburst of deadly violence in the country's jails. / AFP PHOTO / VICTORIA RAZO
AFPA Mexican marine guards the entrance of "La Toma" prison where on Sunday dawn a riot was registered inside with a balance of 7 policemen killed, in Amatlan de los Reyes, Veracruz State, Mexico on April 1, 2018. Seven police were killed Sunday trying to put down a riot at a prison in eastern Mexico, authorities said, the latest outburst of deadly violence in the country's jails. / AFP PHOTO / VICTORIA RAZO
AFP"La Toma" prison guards hang a list with information about injured prisoners transferred to a hospital, after a riot was registered on Sunday dawn where 7 policemen were killed, in Amatlan de los Reyes, Veracruz State, Mexico on April 1, 2018. Seven police were killed Sunday trying to put down a riot at a prison in eastern Mexico, authorities said, the latest outburst of deadly violence in the country's jails. / AFP PHOTO / VICTORIA RAZO
AFPPolicemen and Mexican marines guard the entrance of "La Toma" prison where on Sunday dawn a riot was registered inside with a balance of 7 policemen killed, in Amatlan de los Reyes, Veracruz State, Mexico on April 1, 2018. Seven police were killed Sunday trying to put down a riot at a prison in eastern Mexico, authorities said, the latest outburst of deadly violence in the country's jails. / AFP PHOTO / VICTORIA RAZO
Un premier bilan avait fait état de sept policiers tués.
Des militaires ont été déployés autour de la prison pour soutenir les effectifs de police présents sur place.
Les mutineries, les assassinats et les évasions sont fréquents dans les établissements pénitentiaires mexicains, à l'intérieur desquels de nombreuses bandes criminelles imposent leur loi.
L'État de Veracruz est une région gangrénée par la criminalité organisée.