Au moins six policiers tués dans une prison

AFP

Police State and Fuerza Civil personnel block the road to "La Toma" prison where on Sunday dawn a riot was registered inside with a balance of 7 policemen killed, in Amatlan de los Reyes, Veracruz State, Mexico on April 1, 2018. Seven police were killed Sunday trying to put down a riot at a prison in eastern Mexico, authorities said, the latest outburst of deadly violence in the country's jails. / AFP PHOTO / VICTORIA RAZO