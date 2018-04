Meurtre et viol collectif d’une fillette de 8 ans en Inde

AFP

The daughter of one of the accused in the gang rape and killing of an 8-year-old girl protest demanding CBI enquiry at the District and Sessions court in Kathua, some 90 kms from Jammu on April 16, 2018. Eight men accused of raping and murdering an eight-year-old girl pleaded not guilty on April 16 to the horrific crime that has sparked revulsion and brought thousands to India's streets in protest. Four police and a Hindu temple custodian are among those accused of gang raping and killing a Muslim girl from a poor tribe in Jammu and Kashmir state where the highly-charged case has stoked long-simmering religious tensions. / AFP PHOTO / -